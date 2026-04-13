Purdue nets commitment from 2027 running back Amos Bradford

Purdue picked up its second commitment in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday, as three-star Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) running back Amos Bradford pledged to the Boilermakers. Bradford was on campus over the weekend for an unofficial visit.

Bradford began his high school career at West Broward (Fla.), where he racked up 2,059 yards and 12 scores on the ground across his sophomore and junior seasons before transferring to Chaminade-Madonna ahead of his senior campaign.

The Florida native had previously been committed to Toledo, but backed off that pledge in February. He picked up offers from Illinois, Tennessee, Cal, Memphis, Boston College, and others during his recruitment.

Purdue now has two commitments in the 2027 class, as the talented tailback joins Bastrop (Tx.) wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo.

More coming to GoldandBlack.com on Bradford’s commitment.