Purdue nets commitment from in-state RB Izayveon Moore

Purdue football has netted a commitment coming out of the first weekend of official visits, landing Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North running back Izayveon Moore. Moore announced his pledge to the Boilermakers on the heels of his trip to West Lafayette.

The Indianapolis native had been committed to Miami Ohio for three days before Purdue and running backs coach Cornell Ford came knocking with an offer. An official visit was set shortly thereafter and the Boilermakers closed the deal this weekend. Along with Miami Ohio, Moore also held offers from Toledo, Eastern Michigan, and Ohio during his recruitment.

Moore has been among the most productive players in the state since his freshman campaign a few years ago. Across three seasons with Lawrence North, the 5-foot-9 running back has amassed over 4,000 yards and 61 touchdowns. That included 1,587 yards and 30 touchdowns in just nine games as a junior.

Purdue now adds a second running back to its 2027 haul, with Moore joining Chaminade-Madonna tailback Amos Bradford. He is also the fifth pledge in the class, along with New Trier (Ill.) quarterback Jackie Ryder, Andrean (Ind.) linebacker Ethan Reyna, and Thompson (Ala.) defensive lineman Wesley Gover.