Purdue nets FCS defensive lineman transfer
Purdue is on the board, netting its first transfer portal commitment of the off-season on Sunday evening. North Carolina Central defensive tackle Wisdom Simms committed to the Boilermakers on the heels of his official visit to campus, he announced via X.
Simms had also netted offers from Boston College, Central Florida and James Madison since hitting the portal on Monday, and had additional visits scheduled to Boston College and James Madison after Purdue.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Roccot Becht
Makes transfer commitment
- 2New
Raleek Brown
Coveted transfer sets SEC visit
- 3Hot
Ty Simpson
Evaluating future plans
- 4
Josh Hoover
QB transfers to Big Ten
- 5
Keon Keeley
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The 6 feet, 4 inch, 315-pound defensive lineman starred for FCS North Carolina Central in 2025, tallying 22 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and 18 pressures. Simms began his career at Western Carolina before transferring to North Carolina Central.
Purdue now adds a veteran tackle to the interior of its defensive line, which also features returning starter Ian Jeffries and rising redshirt freshman TJ Lindsey, who missed all but three games due to injury in 2025. The Boilermakers also have Drake Carlson and Elijah St. John, who both served in reserve roles, as well as incoming freshmen Josiah Hope, Kobe Cherry and Aiden Solecki entering the fold.