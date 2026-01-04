Purdue nets FCS defensive lineman transfer

Purdue is on the board, netting its first transfer portal commitment of the off-season on Sunday evening. North Carolina Central defensive tackle Wisdom Simms committed to the Boilermakers on the heels of his official visit to campus, he announced via X.

Simms had also netted offers from Boston College, Central Florida and James Madison since hitting the portal on Monday, and had additional visits scheduled to Boston College and James Madison after Purdue.

The 6 feet, 4 inch, 315-pound defensive lineman starred for FCS North Carolina Central in 2025, tallying 22 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and 18 pressures. Simms began his career at Western Carolina before transferring to North Carolina Central.

Purdue now adds a veteran tackle to the interior of its defensive line, which also features returning starter Ian Jeffries and rising redshirt freshman TJ Lindsey, who missed all but three games due to injury in 2025. The Boilermakers also have Drake Carlson and Elijah St. John, who both served in reserve roles, as well as incoming freshmen Josiah Hope, Kobe Cherry and Aiden Solecki entering the fold.