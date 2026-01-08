Purdue nets pledge from former UCF defensive tackle

Another defensive tackle out of the transfer portal will be added into the fold for Purdue, as former UCF standout lands Rodney Lora with the Boilermakers.

Lora comes from UCF, where he spent just one year before entering the transfer portal. In 2025, he racked up 22 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble return for a touchdown with the Knights. The 6-3, 300-pound lineman earned a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 71.0, and a 76.1 run defense grade. Prior to his one-year stint in the Big 12, Lora played two seasons for North Carolina, recording two total tackles in six appearances.

Purdue now has three defensive tackles coming to West Lafayette out of the portal this cycle, with Lora joining Curt Neal (Illinois) and Wisdom Simms (North Carolina Central). That trio joins the existing tandem of TJ Lindsey and Ian Jeffries.

Lora is the 13th transfer to commit to Purdue out of the portal.

