Purdue nets pledge from offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman

One of Purdue’s top targets in the 2027 class is now locked in with the Boilermakers, as Westfield (Ind.) three-star offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman announced his commitment today.

Purdue was the first Power 4 program to offer Schurman earlier this year, who then netted offers from Indiana, Virginia, Stanford, Wake Forest, Minnesota, Duke, Illinois, and others.

Schurman has burst onto the scene as one of the best in-state talents in the class and will now play his college football in West Lafayette, under the tutelage of Barry Odom and offensive line coach Zach Crabtree. He is the 16th ranked in-state player in the class and the No. 60 interior offensive lineman, according to Rivals.

Purdue is bulking up its 2027 recruiting class, with a stretch of several key commitments in recent days. Schurman becomes the latest, following four-star safety Kaleb Elkins, four-star wide receiver Trenton Yancey, three-star defensive lineman Wesley Gover, three-star cornerback Roman Combs, three-star running back Izayveon Moore and Georgia wide receiver Eron Mallard.

Schurman is also the fourth in-state commitment of the class, joining Warren Central safety Kaleb Elkins, Lawrence North running back Izayveon Moore and Andrean linebacker Ethan Reyna.

Purdue’s 2027 recruiting class now sits at 13 as of Thursday, with another batch of official visitors slated to step on campus this weekend and next. The Boilermakers have two offensive linemen locked into their haul, with Schurman joining Cincinnati (Oh.) Archbishop Moeller three-star offensive tackle Patrick O’Brien.