Purdue offense aims to establish playmakers during spring practice

Purdue’s offense has undergone a hefty revamp this off-season, with personnel changes at nearly every position. With just two full-time starters from last year’s unit returning to West Lafayette, quarterback Ryan Browne and left tackle Joey Tanona, offensive coordinator Josh Henson and the Boilermakers have roles to fill within the offense.

That is at the top of the checklist this spring for Henson and company.

“I think number one, we’ve got to establish playmakers — who we’re going to game-plan around. Who that is. We have the majority of our skilled players here. There will still be, I think, three, maybe four showing up in June that will still have a chance to factor into that portion of our thoughts,” Henson said.

Ryan Browne’s progress from year one to year two will be highly publicized, but the weapons around him could make that a smoother transition.

Purdue lost its top running back, Devin Mockobee, and three leading receivers, Michael Jackson III, Nitro Tuggle, and EJ Horton Jr., from a year ago. Those departures pave the way for two new-look units to grab opportunity in 2026, however.

The backfield, tasked with replacing four-year starter Devin Mockobee, has welcomed three transfers in addition to the returning Antonio Harris. The newcomers, Fame Ijeboi, Jerrick Gibson, and Travis Terrell, have all produced to some extent at the collegiate level.

Whether Cornell Ford’s group has someone take command, or goes with a ‘by committee” approach, likely won’t be known until the fall, but the talent of Ijeboi, Gibson, Terrell, and Harris, gives the Boilermakers four legitimate options out of the backfield.

“I really like the way the running backs are carrying the ball. I think their reads, their eyes, and their eye discipline has improved. We still have some steps to take there, but man, we’ve got four guys back there that look explosive to me, and they look like they’ve got the ability to run the ball and help us win games,” Henson said.

On the outside, Henson is confident in his group of pass catchers as the spring practice slate commences in West Lafayette. The aforementioned Jackson III, Tuggle, and Horton are all gone, which provides a chance for several receivers to rise up the depth chart and become a go-to option for Ryan Browne. Not to mention the return of one George Burhenn.

“We do have the weapons on the outside to get it done. I feel good about it. Healthy George at tight end. There’ll be some other guys that come on at tight end and fill roles in what they can do. And then the first three days our slot receivers have looked really good — between Jesse Watson, Xavier Townsend, and Asaad Waseem. Those guys are doing a nice job,” Henson said.

Townsend and Waseem were two of Purdue’s four portal additions at the position, along with Syracuse transfer Jaylan Hornsby and Penn transfer Bisi Owens. The latter will not be on campus until June, but is the most productive of the bunch and will provide size at 6-4. Junior college receiver Ricky Sampson and incoming freshman Jojo Johnson will also arrive this summer and potentially vie for playing time.

Returners De’Nylon Morrissette, Chauncey Magwood, Corey Smith, and Jesse Watson are also looking to earn boosts in their respective roles after their first seasons under the staff in West Lafayette.

Burhenn is an x-factor, on the other hand. The oft-injured tight end has flashed unique traits at the position, but has not played more than four games in a season since his true freshman campaign in 2023. If Burhenn can stay on the field, he is an All-Big Ten type of talent. It is finding his way between the white lines that has been the issue throughout his career.

Burhenn is joined by UCF transfer Kylan Fox, as well as depth pieces from a year ago in Luca Puccinelli and Jon Grimmett. Talented incoming freshmen Cooper McCutchan and Ar’Mari Towns will also hit West Lafayette this summer and are potential options to carve out roles for themselves in 2026.

It’s a lot of new faces and moving pieces that will sort themselves out this spring and into the fall. The Purdue offense still awaits its difference-makers on offense, however, which remains the priority of the unit over the next month.

“I just think scheme-wise and understanding-wise — for players, for the coaches — everybody being on the same page, we’re a lot further ahead. Obviously, now we’ve got to put the details into work,” Henson said.