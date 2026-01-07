Purdue prioritizing Texas guard Chase Richardson for Class of 2027 backcourt need
At this moment, point guard might be Purdue’s most apparent need for its 2027 recruiting class, and Boilermaker coaches have locked in early on several priorities already.
One of them: Texas’ Chase Richardson, who unofficially visited for the Marquette game in December and expects to return in coming months for an official visit.
“It’s a great school academically with a rich basketball tradition,” Richardson said following his visit in December. “They have a long-term vision for my development. Coach (Matt) Painter has proven to have successful teams while also developing players to be professionals. I’m impressed by how they have been consistent through the recruiting process.”
The four-star 6-foot-1 native of Friendswood, Texas, southeast of Houston, said Purdue’s history of “developing under-sized guards” has caught his attention, the one obvious example of such being outgoing senior Braden Smith.
Like Smith, at least in general, Richardson is a downhill-oriented lead guard who can score and facilitate, thrive in transition, run ball screens, make pull-up jumpers, etc. His speed and quickness set Richardson apart.
Painter came through Friendswood in the fall and has been personally involved with Richardson since the summer, before offering a scholarship after July.
Virginia, Iowa, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Arizona State and several others have offered Richardson early, as well.
Richardson cited “development” as a priority consideration in his eventual decision.
Rivals ranks Richardson 87th nationally in the 2027 class.