Purdue recruit Isaiah Hill, Pike open 2-0 at Charlie Hughes; weekend eval period notebook

WESTFIELD — To open the second June scholastic evaluation period, Purdue big man commitment Isaiah Hill and Pike started strong, winning their first two games at the Charlie Hughes Showcase over solid Penn and Silver Creek teams.

In Game 1 — teams play four games over their two days at the massive high school team event — Hill scored eight points, making two three-pointers, as Pike started strong, then weathered a run of shot-making by Penn’s Big Ten prospect, Caleb Coolman, to win. Purdue has been among the high-major programs watching Coolman, a 2028 recruit.

In Game 2, Hill scored 11 points with double-digit rebounds and possibly double-digit blocks in a win over a very good Silver Creek team.

“It was good to get it off my back,” Hill said. “I can just go out and play the games and not have to worry about offers or anything like that.”

One of the top frontcourt prospects nationally, the 7-footer committed to Purdue in the spring over Louisville and many others.

An elite shot-blocker and above-the-rim finisher whose stated goals right now are adding strength and developing his interior play , Hill showed his perimeter ability, too, Saturday, making three threes.

“I’ve gotten better at that,” Hill said. “I’ve been working on it.”

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PURDUE COACHES ON THE ROAD

While assistant Brandon Brantley attended Charlie Hughes to watch Isaiah Hill and underclassmen, head coach Matt Painter made appearances at events at events in Wisconsin for 2027 target Kager Kneuppel and Atlanta for point guard target Kevin Savage Jr.

Assistants P.J. Thompson and Paul Lusk were in Georgia and Illinois for Savage and 2028 target Cole Kelly.

Painter is expected in Indy Saturday.