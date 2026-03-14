Purdue rolls Nebraska to advance to Saturday at the Big Ten Tournament

CHICAGO — On to Saturday.

Purdue routed Nebraska Saturday for its second emphatic win in as many days at the Big Ten Tournament, beating the Cornhuskers 74-58.

Fletcher Loyer scored 19 points and made several critical plays in impactful moments. CJ Cox scored 12, while Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff dominated up front, totaling 22 points and 15 rebounds. Braden Smith dealt out 10 assists.

Much like the first meeting with the Cornhuskers, the Boilermakers came out like they shot out of a cannon, opening up a double-digit lead less than four minutes in behind a pair of triples by CJ Cox.

Loyer made two threes in the final 1:03 of the half to give Purdue a commanding 41-28 lead, but the story was turnovers, as the Boilermakers turned eight Nebraska giveaways into 17 points.

Nebraska, by the way, is not a high-volume turnover team; the opposite actually. The Cornhuskers entered Friday evening’s clash averaging just 9.7 turnovers per game this season, which was good for sixth in the Big Ten and 33rd nationally.

Purdue used a 7-0 run early in the second half to create an 18-point cushion, which was eventually enough to advance the Boilermakers past the quarterfinal round. Nebraska would threaten down the stretch, cutting the lead to eight, but Purdue went on a 14-2 run to get the advantage to 20 with under four minutes to play.

Friday’s win clinched a spot in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament for the forth time in five years for the Boilermakers. Purdue is now primed for a rematch on Saturday afternoon against the winner of Michigan State versus UCLA. The Spartans knocked off Purdue in Mackey Arena 76-74 on February 26, while the Boilermakers handed the Bruins a home loss back in January, 69-67.

A win tomorrow would give Matt Painter and company their third Big Ten Tournament Championship game appearance in the last four seasons.