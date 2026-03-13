Purdue routs Northwestern to open Big Ten Tournament play

CHICAGO — If this is Postseason Purdue, the Boilermakers best not be underestimated the remainder of the month.

In its Big Ten Tournament opener Thursday at the United Center, Purdue obliterated Northwestern start to finish, winning 81-68 to advance to a Friday meeting with Nebraska.

Behind a swarming and energized defensive effort — highlighted by Braden Smith‘s all-out lunge on defense to smack the ball ahead for an Omer Mayer layup — Purdue forced eight first half turnovers while Smith dominated the game on offense and Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff combined for 20 points in the opening 20 minutes.

Smith totaled a career-high 16 assists — with just one turnover — moving into second place all-time for career assists.

Kaufman-Renn scored 19 points, Cluff 19 and Fletcher Loyer 14.