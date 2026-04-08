Purdue Sports Update: April 8

Baseball Takes Series Over Illini, Outlast Bradley

Purdue reeled off 10 unanswered runs while posting eight consecutive zeros defensively, overcoming an early five-run deficit in a 10-5 series-clinching victory vs. Illinois on Sunday at Alexander Field.

The Boilermakers (21-9, 9-6 Big Ten) won their fourth consecutive series in Big Ten play, achieving the feat for the first time since the 2012 Big Ten championship team won its first seven.

Purdue overcame a deficit of five-plus runs for the second weekend in a row. March 28 at Michigan State, the Boilers reeled off 15 unanswered runs while rallying from an 8-1 deficit after two innings. But that game turned out to be a 16-13 Saturday slugfest. On this day, Thomas Howard (3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K), Jarvis Evans (3 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K) and Jake Kramer (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, K) teamed up for the eight consecutive scoreless innings after the Fighting Illini (15-15, 7-8 Big Ten) scored five times in the top of the first.

Meanwhile, Purdue also scored in each of the first three innings, making it one-run game with a three-run bottom of the second and grabbing the lead with four two-out runs the following frame. Quincy Malbrough, Westin Boyle and Eli Anderson reached base safely and scored a run in both frames. Malbrough registered hits in five consecutive at-bats from the fifth inning Saturday through the third inning Sunday, connecting for four doubles during that stretch.

Quincy Malbrough connected for three doubles in his first start of the season but Illinois’ four-run sixth inning proved to be the difference, carrying the Fighting Illini to a 7-5 series-evening win vs. Purdue on Saturday at Alexander Field.

Illinois (15-14, 7-7 Big Ten) sent 10 men to the plate in a lengthy top of the sixth that saw the Boilermakers (20-10, 8-6 Big Ten) use four pitchers. Purdue issued four free passes in the frame (2 walks, 2 HBP), supplementing a game-tying leadoff home run, a sac fly and a pair of RBI singles for the visitors.

Malbrough doubled in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings, joining Aaron Manias as active Boilermakers with a three-double game. Malbrough posted the first three-double game by a Purdue hitter at Alexander Field and the first such effort by a Boilermaker in a home game since April 2003. He helped Purdue score twice in the fifth and seventh innings, driving in the team’s final run in the bottom of the eighth as the Boilers did not go quietly after trailing 1-0, 6-2 and 7-4.

For the first time this year, Purdue lost on a Saturday and with Zach Erdman on the mound. The lefthander departed after Kyle Schupmann’s leadoff homer in the top of the sixth, working five-plus innings of two-run ball. He has surrendered only three runs over 17 innings in his first three starts at Alexander Field – with all three games being low-scoring affairs through five innings. But on this night, Illinois touched up the Boilermaker bullpen for five runs on six hits and four walks over four innings.

Illinois’ top two relievers – Kyle Remington and Reed Gannon – teamed up for 4 1/3 innings of three-run ball while striking out seven. They backed up a quality outing from starter Mitch Dye, who worked 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball, matching his season highs for innings pitched and strikeouts (5).

Down 6-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, the first four Purdue hitters reached base safely as the Boilermakers put the tying run on base. Malbrough and Eli Anderson connected for back-to-back doubles and Sam Flores delivered a bases-loaded, two-run single to extend his hit streak to nine consecutive games. Manias was thrown out at the plate by right fielder Collin Jennings while trying to score from second base on a two-out single from Jackson Bessette (3-for-3, BB, R). The call was upheld after a video review.

Brandon Rogers sacrificed his body while making a run-saving catch at the wall in center field to end the top of the sixth, helping Cole Van Assen take a no-hitter into the seventh inning as Purdue defeated Illinois 6-1 Friday at Alexander Field.

The Boilermakers (20-9, 8-5 Big Ten) registered their 20th win of the season while winning for the seventh time in their last eight home games. April 3 represents the third-earliest date on the calendar that Purdue has reached the 20-win mark. Only the 2025 (March 25) and 2012 (March 31) teams achieved the benchmark earlier in a year.

Moore is 7-for-19 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI over the last four games since returning to the starting lineup.

On Tuesday, Purdue Baseball scored six times in the bottom of the seventh to break a 6-6 tie, riding the big inning to a 13-6 victory vs. Bradley on Tuesday at Alexander Field.

After going down 6-5, the Boilermakers (22-10) reeled of eight unanswered runs over their final three frames at the plate. They scored at least eight unanswered/consecutive runs for the eighth time this season.

Both teams used seven pitchers in a game that was just shy of four hours in length. For Purdue, Joe Trenerry earned the victory with 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his longest outing of the season. He teamed with Gavin Beuter (2 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, K) and Graham Kollen (final 2 outs) to help the Boilers post four consecutive zeros to close out the game. Trenerry (1-0) has not allowed an earned run in any of his nine appearances this season.

Offensively, Purdue put up 13 runs with just one extra-base hit – a leadoff double from CJ Richmond in the fourth inning. The visitors only had one extra-base hit as well, a first-inning RBI double. The Boilers capitalized on 10 free passes (7 walks, 3 HBP), four errors and three sacrifice flies.

Eli Anderson (2-for-4, 3 RBI, R) drove in a run in three different plate appearances. Quincy Malbrough (1-for-3, BB, HBP, 3 R), Sergio DeCello (1-for-3, BB, HBP, RBI, 2 R) and Richmond (2-for-4, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 R) all reached base safely three times. Sam Flores and Avery Moore both delivered a two-out, two-run single – Flores in the third inning and Moore in the bottom of the seventh.

Softball Comes Up Short in Series with Wisconsin

The Boilers (26-12, 6-6 Big Ten) saved the series with a 4-2 game three victory over Wisconsin (21-12, 7-5), while Moriah Polar inked three marks in the record book, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

During Polar’s first at-bat, she smashed an RBI triple where she became tied for first in career-triples at Purdue (14), a record set in 2008 by Ashley Hall. With Polar’s second hit of the day, her 76th of the season, Polar cemented herself as No. 2 in the record book for single-season hits, overtaking Jenny Schoen’s 75 hits in 1997.

With 85 hits as the top spot single-season record, Polar is just nine away from breaking the record with a guaranteed 14 games left to go; The junior is currently on a 16-game hit streak.

The Boilers started the game off hot, plating three runs in the bottom of the first. Khloe Banks led off with a single to left, advancing on an error from Wisconsin. Polar’s triple drove in the first run of the day, for her 96th career-RBI, just four shy of entering the 100 hits, 100 runs scored, and 100 RBI club, having already accomplished the other two feats.

With Polar on, Haley Painter launched her sixth home run of the year, a 218 foot blast, which brought in the final two runs in the first.

Julia Gossett shined on the mound, giving up just one hit through four innings, surrendering just a lone unearned run up until the fifth.



Anna Moore plated Purdue’s fourth run of the game in the bottom of the fifth, on an RBI single which sent around Polar, her 48th run scored of the season, in which she set her third record of the day, tying herself for third in single-season runs scored.

The Badgers cut the deficit in half in the top of the sixth on a solo shot, but the Boilers shut it down in the top of the seventh, closing out the game with a strikeout from Gossett, earning the 4-2 victory and avoiding the sweep.

Softball fell in game two to the Badgers (21-11, 7-4), after a seventh inning grand slam.

With her 74th hit on the year, after going 4-for-4 in the game, Moriah Polar became tied for third in the record book for single-season hits. The Boilers smashed 13 hits as a team, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.

The Boilers scored early and often in the beginning of the game, plating six runs in the first two innings. On an RBI triple from Anna Moore and a sacrifice fly from Haley Painter, the Boilers put up two runs in the first inning.

After back-to-back scoreless frames from Gossett on the mound, the Boilers added four runs in the bottom of the second. Kylie Franks led off the inning getting hit by a pitch and was brought in on the back of three-straight singles from Maura Condon, Ashlynn Campbell, and Khloe Banks.

The bases were still loaded for one of the most dangerous hitters in softball, Moriah Polar, who delivered a three-RBI double to the left-center gap. Polar picked up her 72nd hit of the year, vaulting her into tied for fifth all-time in Purdue’s single-season hits records. In game one of the series with Wisconsin, Polar earned her 70th hit of the year, a feat not achieved by a Boiler in 12 years.

The Boilermakers broke up the perfect game in the fourth when Moriah Polar recorded the first hit of the game for the Boilers. Polar is the first player for the Boilermakers to have a 70-hit season since Andie Varsho in 2014.

In the fourth inning, Perez delivered a key strikeout to strand a Badger runner, continuing her scoreless relief effort in the circle.

Maura Condon recorded Purdue’s second hit during the fifth, and Kylie Franks posted another in the sixth.

The game remained steady through the seventh when Brooke Perez recorded another strikeout, leaving the Badgers scoreless since their three runs in the third.

Though the Boilers had runners on in the fourth and the sixth, they were unable to break through, giving Wisconsin its sixth win in conference play.

Shondell Adds Middle Blocker Kate Hansen

Volleyball is set to add middle blocker Kate Hansen, a graduate transfer from Clemson, for the upcoming fall season. She will wear the No. 12 jersey.

Hansen, standing at 6-3, brings Purdue’s fall roster up to nine players with a height of 6-3 or taller, up one from last season’s record-setting year, which was believed to be the tallest roster in program history.

“Kate has started the past three years for teams in elite volleyball conferences,” said Art and Connie Euler women’s volleyball head coach Dave Shondell. “She brings physicality, experience, and a unique desire to succeed to our program. We always are looking for awesome, high-character athletes to create a productive culture every year at Purdue and Kate absolutely fits that criteria.”

The Weatherford, Texas, native started in 62 matches over the past two seasons for Clemson, joining the program’s career hitting % list at No. 10 with a .292 clip. In total, she registered 395 kills and just 81 errors on over 1,000 attempts.

Her offensive success at Clemson led to racking up 10 double-digit kill matches last season. Her accuracy led to committing just one attack error or less in 19 matches, hitting at a .400 clip or better in 13 matches, and seven at .500 or higher.

Highlights during her time as a Tiger include a 14-kill, .542 clip offensive showing complimented by seven digs, three blocks and an ace vs. Syracuse (11/25/25) and a 14-kill on a .429 clip performance with seven blocks and two aces vs. Georgetown (9/18/25), totaling a career-high 21 points. Meanwhile, as a sophomore Hansen posted an 18-point performance at Florida State (11/24/24) with 11 kills on a .400 attack %, two aces and six blocks.

Hansen began her career at Texas Tech in 2023 where she was a starter and led all Power Five freshmen with 1.27 blocks per set (99 total blocks) before injury cut her season short.

Purdue’s fall squad features the return of all three 2025 All-Americans, a program record: Taylor Anderson (second team), Kenna Wollard (second team) and Grace Heaney (third team) in addition to the program’s youngest libero to receive All-Big Ten honors: Ryan McAleer (second team).

In total, the upcoming Purdue team includes two transfers in Lameen “Mimi” Mambu, a sophomore from Georgia Tech, and Hansen. Overall, the team boasts eight freshmen, including four true freshmen and four redshirt freshmen, two sophomores, four juniors, three seniors and one grad student.

Men’s Tennis Loses Pair

A tough battle for the men’s tennis team, which saw Nour Fathalla leading 7-6(4), 2-1 against the No. 17 singles player in the nation, ultimately fell short as Purdue (4-14, 0-9 Big Ten) was shutout by No. 14 Illinois (18-5, 7-2 Big Ten) on Easter Sunday.

In the midst of a three-dual road stretch, the Purdue men’s tennis team fell to Northwestern, 0-4.

The Boilermakers fought valiantly, an effort that included facing the No. 18 nationally-ranked Wildcats pairing. Meanwhile in singles, Purdue was leading on the three courts that remained unfinished as Maj Premzl, at the No. 3 singles position, took the first set 6-3, Jacob Lee, at the No. 5 position, won the first set 7-5 and led 5-4 in the second as well as Nikola Jovic, at the No. 6 position, secured the first frame 7-6(5).

With the loss, Purdue drops to 4-13 (0-8 Big Ten).

Just two weeks remain in the Boilermakers’ regular season. Up next, Purdue will close out its home slate with Nebraska on Friday at 6 p.m. ET followed by senior day on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Then, the Boilermakers will travel to Michigan and Michigan State April 17 and 19 to conclude the conference slate.

Women’s Tennis Shut Out at Parylands

The women’s tennis squad was shut out at No. 40 Maryland.

Purdue falls to 6-10 (2-6 Big Ten) as the team faced its third consecutive ranked opponent and fifth overall in the last seven matches.

Despite the loss, Purdue picked up a court win with the sister tandem of Ashlie and Kathryn Wilson, who posted a dominating 6-1 win at the No. 2 doubles position.

Gearlds Adds Ben-Jumbo As Assistant Coach / Recruiting Strategy

Women’s basketball head coach Katie Gearlds welcomed Emily Ben-Jumbo to the staff this week, joining the program as an Assistant Coach / Recruiting Strategy. In addition to on-court oversight, Ben-Jumbo will play a major role in identifying and bringing in talent through the transfer portal and the high school ranks, bringing an exciting energy to welcome in the next generation of Boilermakers.

“We’re pumped to welcome Emily to our Boilermaker family,” Gearlds said. “Emily has a high motor and a passion for developing student-athletes on an off the court. Her energy and ability to connect with our players will help make us better every day.”

Ben-Jumbo arrives in West Lafayette after spending the 2025-26 campaign as an assistant coach at Xavier.

Prior to her time in Cincinnati, Ben-Jumbo served on current associate head coach April Phillips’ staff at San Jose State for three seasons, starting as an assistant coach and director of recruiting for two seasons, before being promoted to associate head coach in 2024-25.

While at San Jose State, Ben-Jumbo mentored four All-Mountain West honorees, including three All-Freshman Team selections. Ben-Jumbo also helped the Spartans pick up their first Mountain West Tournament victory in more than five seasons and knock off a Big East opponent in program history.

Ben-Jumbo was an assistant coach at her alma mater Loyola Marymount in 2019-20 and 2020-21 and was the program’s Director of Operations in 2018-19.

During her coaching tenure at LMU, she helped the Lions to their first postseason appearance in 14 years when the team played in the 2019 WNIT. In 2021, she mentored one Lion to all-conference honors, while another received WCC All-Tournament honors, the school’s first since 2013.

The Tualatin, Ore., native played professionally for the following teams: Club Cicliista Olimpico in Argentina (2018), Santa Ursula Basketball Club in Peru (2017), BBC Grengewald Hueschtert in Luxumbourg (2016) and Durham University in England (2015).

She played collegiately at Loyola Marymount from 2011-15. The three-time team captain earned All-West Coast Conference honors during her senior season after averaging 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Wills, Boudia Earn Big Ten’s Top Diving Honors

Purdue’s Tyler Wills has been selected as the Big Ten Diver of the Year after winning silver on platform at both championship meets, guided to the dual-medalist showing by Big Ten Diving Coach of the Year David Boudia.

The Big Ten Conference announced its annual yearly honorees for men’s and women’s swimming & diving Thursday.

Wills becomes the sixth Boilermaker (fourth male) to win Big Ten Diver of the Year. With Olympic medalists Steele Johnson and Boudia both being three-time honorees during their collegiate careers, Purdue has produced 11 Big Ten Divers of the Year since Carrie McCambridge was the Boilermakers’ first honoree in 2004.

BIG TEN DIVERS OF THE YEAR – PURDUE MEN

• Steven LoBue – 2006

• David Boudia – 2009, 2010, 2011

• Steele Johnson – 2015, 2017, 2018

• Tyler Wills – 2026

Boudia was specifically recognized as Big Ten Diving Coach of the Year for his work with the Purdue men. In his second year as head diving coach, it’s the first such honor for a man who was also Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year as well as a three-time Big Ten Diver of the Year and three-time Big Ten Diver of the Championships as a student-athlete. Boudia succeeded his coach and mentor, Adam Soldati, in the summer of 2024 following Soldati’s ALS diagnosis. Soldati was a 10-time Big Ten Diving Coach of the Year, good for second most in conference history. He continues to serve as the director of diving at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center.

As a sophomore this season, Wills won silver on platform at the NCAA Championships and Big Ten Championships. He accounted for the Big Ten’s top finish in a diving event at NCAAs this year. He became the first Boilermaker to medal in the same event at both Big Tens and NCAAs since Brandon Loschiavo (dual gold) and Ben Bramley (silver at NCAAs, bronze at Big Tens) in 2021.

Nathaniel Grannis and Wills were among the 21 men’s divers nationally (five from the Big Ten) to qualify for the NCAA Championships in all three events. Under the tutelage of Boudia and assistant coach Mark Bradshaw, all six of Purdue’s men’s divers qualified for NCAAs and the Boilers produced an All-American in all three events for the fourth time this decade.

Boudia also helped guide Miller to a Big Ten title on 1-meter, the Purdue men’s first in the event since Boudia in 2011. Even with Welsh not coming at Big Tens, the Boilermakers were the top-scoring team in the diving events – racking up 52 more points than second-place Minnesota. Grannis and Wills both finished top 10 in all three events, with Kaden Springfield and Higbie also scoring in all three events. Higbie and Grannis teamed up for a sweep of the consolation finals, which is believed to be a program first.

Purdue had silver medalists on platform at both the men’s and women’s Big Ten Championships and NCAA Championships. Daryn Wright doubled up on the women’s side. The Boilermakers had both men’s and women’s diving medalists at NCAAs for the fourth time – also accomplishing the feat in 2008, 2011 and 2021. Avery Worobel (3-meter) and Miller also gave Purdue men’s and women’s Big Ten champions for the first time since 2020.

All six of the Boilers’ men’s divers are slated to return for the 2026-27 season.