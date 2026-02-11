Purdue Sports Update: Feb. 11

Women’s Basketball Drops Pair of Conference Battles

The women’s basketball team fell 74-59 on Sunday afternoon at Indiana.

The Boilermakers (11-13, 3-10) were led on the offensive end by Avery Gordon’s 17 points, her fifth game in double figures this season and the fourth time in the last seven outings.

Madison Layden-Zay jumped back into double figures with 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. The fifth year tacked on a pair of rebounds and matched her season high with six assists.

McKenna Layden laced her 16th 3-pointer of the year to finish and added a season-high nine rebounds to go with two assists and two steals.

Purdue finished the game shooting 33.3% from the floor, 7-of-24 (29.2%) from distance and 6-of-10 at the line. The Boilermakers flipped 17 turnovers into 21 points and scored eight second chance points off eight offensive rebounds. Purdue committed eight turnovers for their second straight outing under 10.

Indiana (14-11, 3-10) shot 49% from the field, 5-of-13 from distance and converted 19 of their 24 free throws. Shay Ciezki paced the Hoosiers with 29 points.

The Boilermakers worked out of an 11-point hole in the first quarter, evening the score on a Layden-Zay triple to start the second. Indiana took a 12-point lead into the halftime break with an 18-8 second frame that saw the hosts have a 10-0 advantage on free throws attempted.

In the second half, Purdue turned the ball inside to score 20 points in the paint with 13 coming from Gordon. Trailing by as many as 19 in the third, Layden-Zay tallied five points in a 9-2 run that cut the gap to 10 heading to the fourth. The Boilermakers fell on the wrong side of an 11-2 run to start the fourth before making their first field goal at the 6:07 mark.

Committing the second fewest turnovers in program history was not enough to overcome a slow shooting night, as Purdue dropped an 85-82 overtime decision to Penn State on Wednesday night in Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers (11-12, 3-9) trailed by five with 27 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. Kiki Smith knocked down a 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go to make it a two-point game. After Penn State (8-15, 1-11) split a pair of free throws, Nya Smith drained a game-tying effort with 0.4 seconds on the clock.

In the extra period, Purdue took a 78-77 lead with 2:39 to play. On the ensuing possession, Purdue deflected an entry pass into the post, only for the ball to bounce to Moriah Murray in the corner to hit a three that Put the Lady Lions up for good. Down three with under 15 seconds to play, the Boilermakers had two good looks from deep to tie the game but came up short.

The game featured 14 lead changes, 13 ties, and the largest lead was five points by both clubs.

Purdue shot 37.2% (29-78) from the field on the night and went 5-of-26 from deep. The Boilermakers attempted 26 more shots than the Lady Lions, who shot 51.9% (27-52) for the game, while connecting nine times from behind the arc.

The Boilermakers were led by Kiki Smith’s career-high 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers and 8-of-9 at the line. Smith added seven rebounds, one assist and three steals in a career-high 40 minutes of action.

Tara Daye narrowly missed out on her sixth double-double of the year, going for 21 points, seven rebounds with four assists, one steal and matching her career high with two blocks. Kendall Puryear finished in double figures for the second straight game and sixth time this season with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Penn State was led by Kiyomi McMiller’s 30 points, while center Gracie Merkle tallied a 19-point, 20-rebound double-double.

UP NEXT

The Boilermakers will have the week off before returning to Mackey on Saturday to host Rutgers at noon on B1G+. The game will be the annual Alumnae Day, National Girls and Women in Sports Day Celebration and the 50th Anniversary of the Honda Awards.

Blaze, Clark Earn Victories in #24 Purdue’s Loss to #11 Illinois

No. 24 Purdue Wrestling dropped its penultimate home dual in a 28-6 loss to No. 11 Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

Juniors Greyson Clark (No. 33 at 141 lbs) and Joey Blaze (No. 4 at 165) picked up match wins in Holloway Gymnasium to continue their hot streaks.

Blake Boarman (No. 33 at 133) had a good showing against top-ranked defending national champion Lucas Byrd, dropping a close 5-4 decision. The Boilermaker scored the only takedown in the final second of the match, but four stall warnings for four penalty points put Byrd over the top.

Clark won his third straight Big Ten match since returning from a three-week absence in January. Purdue’s two-time NCAA Championships qualifier beat Kole Brower in a 10-3 decision, adding eight back points to his team-high season total of 34.

Blaze stayed undefeated in arguably the most consequential match of the dual in terms of Big Ten tournament seeding. He earned a 3-0 shutout over No. 8 Braeden Scoles, notching a penalty point for stalling, an escape and 1:55 of riding time.

The All-American improved to 16-0 and has still not given up a single takedown since last season’s national championship match. A massive meeting between Blaze and No. 3 Mikey Caliendo looms next Sunday. Blaze will technically be an underdog for the first time this season, a role he has proven to be comfortable owning in years past.

UP NEXT

The Boilermakers (9-5, 2-4 B1G) will host their home finale against No. 6 Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 15. It will be Senior Day in Holloway for eight departing Purdue wrestlers.

The Senior Day ceremony will precede the matches, which begin at 1 p.m. ET on B1G+. Stay tuned for a ceremony start time to be announced later this week.

Softball Opens 2026 Season in Las Vegas

Softball split the final day at UNLV, suffering its first loss of the season, falling 5–4 to Illinois-Chicago before coming back with a huge 15-1 win over host UNLV.

Against UIC, Purdue opened the scoring early, striking in the top of the first inning. Moriah Polar singled and stole second before Haley Painter drove her in with an RBI double to left-center, giving the Boilermakers a 1–0 lead.

The Boilermakers added to their advantage in the third inning with a three-run inning. Polar drew a walk to start the rally, and after an RBI groundout from Gabriela Sosa, Julia Gossett delivered a two-run home run to deep center field, her first of the season, to extend Purdue’s lead to 4–0.

Illinois-Chicago responded in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three runs to cut into the deficit. The Flames added a solo home run in the fifth inning to make it a one-run game, 4–3.

Purdue had opportunities to add insurance runs but was unable to capitalize, leaving six runners on base. Illinois-Chicago tied the game in the seventh before delivering a walk-off RBI single to seal the 5–4 result.

In the win over UNLV, Purdue wasted no time setting the tone, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Bella Douglas opened the scoring with an RBI double before Delaney Reefe drove in another on a fielder’s choice. Maura Condon followed with a two-run single to cap the inning and give the Boilermakers an early 4–0 lead.

The offense continued to roll in the second inning. After singles from Gossett and Moriah Polar, Douglas delivered the biggest swing of the day, launching a grand slam to center field to push Purdue’s advantage to 8–0.

After a scoreless third inning, Purdue added one run in the fourth as Banks singled, stole second, and came around to score on an RBI groundout from Douglas.

The Boilermakers broke the game open in the fifth inning with a six-run frame. Ansley Armstrong crushed a two-run homer to left field in her pinch-hit appearance, the first hit of her career, while Purdue capitalized on defensive miscues and wild pitches to plate four additional runs and extend the lead to 15–1.

UNLV scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth, but Purdue’s pitching staff remained in control throughout. Brianna Fontenot earned the win, allowing just two hits over four innings, before Gossett struck out three in a perfect fifth to close out the run-rule victory.

Purdue picked up two wins on day two in Vegas with a 9–3 victory over California Baptist and a 9-1 win over UIC.

Three different Boilermakers earned their first-career hits with Bella Douglas and Gabriela Sosa homering, and Kate Sarago sending a triple to the fence.

Purdue cruised past Cal Baptist wasting

no time jumping on the board, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Khloe Banks doubled to lead off the inning, Moriah Polar launched a two-run home run to center field, her first of the season. Douglas followed later in the inning with a solo shot to right, giving Purdue an early 3–1 advantage. The home run of Douglas also marked her first collegiate hit.

Purdue added to its lead in the third inning as Polar singled and eventually scored on an RBI single from Douglas. The Boilermakers continued to manufacture runs in the fourth, using speed and execution to plate two more and extend the lead to 6–1.

The offense stayed aggressive in the fifth inning, scoring three runs on three hits. Maura Condon doubled to left to drive in a run before Banks capped the inning with a two-run triple to right-center, pushing Purdue’s lead to 9–2.

Brianna Fontenot came on in relief in the third and worked five steady innings to earn the win, allowing just two runs while striking out three and inducing multiple key double plays.

Purdue finished the game with 11 hits and went 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position, while also turning three double plays defensively.

Beating UIC, the Boilers got on the board first after Douglas drove in Polar on an RBI double to the left center gap. In the bottom of the inning, Brooke Perez made her debut on the mound for the Boilers, earning back-to-back strikeouts to end the first.

After a quiet second inning, the Boilers added two more runs to the lead in the top of the third on another double from Douglas, and a sacrifice fly from Haley Painter. The Boilers broke the game open in the top of the fourth, plating five runs on three hits.

Sosa continued the momentum with a solo home run to center field, her first hit as a Division I athlete. After a single and back-to-back walks Ashlynn Campbell scored on a wild pitch. Painter then added her second sacrifice fly of the day, scoring Khloe Banks. Kate Sarago put a stamp on the inning adding her first-career hit, a two-RBI triple to bring the score to 9-0.

UIC added one run in the bottom of the fourth but the Boilers earned it back in the fifth, plating the eighth run which secured the mercy-rule victory after three quick outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Perez earned her first victory on the mound as a Boiler along with her battery mate, Sosa.

Purdue opened its season with a gritty 9–8 victory over California Baptist on Thursday afternoon at Eller Media Stadium, fending off a late rally to secure the first win of the 2026 season. The Boilermakers wasted no time putting pressure on the Lancers’ pitching staff. Purdue struck for two runs in the second inning before adding one in the third, highlighted by timely hitting from Moriah Polar and Khloe Banks.

The offense broke the game open in the fourth, plating four runs to build a commanding 7–0 lead. Haley Painter delivered the biggest swing of the day, launching a three-run home run to left to cap the inning, the first of the season, and her first as a Boilermaker.

Polar remained perfect at the plate, finishing the day 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, and a stolen base, while Banks drew two walks and drove in a pair of runs.

California Baptist mounted a comeback in the bottom half of the game, scoring five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to cut the deficit to one after the Boilers plated two in the top of the inning.

Purdue leaned on its pitching staff down the stretch, as Brianna Fontenot entered in relief and shut the door over the final 2.1 innings to earn the save in her collegiate debut.

Despite the late push, Purdue’s offense and early run production proved decisive. The Boilermakers finished with nine runs on seven hits and showed patience at the plate, drawing seven walks and going 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Douglas Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week

In her collegiate debut, Bella Douglas left her mark, earning her first-career Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in her first week as a collegiate player.

Douglas made history with hitting a home run as her first-career hit in Purdue’s victory over Cal Baptist, later hitting her second-career homer, a grand slam to lead the Boilers to a 15-1 victory over host team UNLV.

Douglas continued to lay on the offensive going 7-for-15 for a .467 batting average. The rookie hit three doubles, two home runs, totaling 11 RBI, while scoring also scoring eight runs. She rookie slugged for 1.067 with a .600 on-base percentage, earning five walks with 16 total bases.

Douglas became one of three Boilers this weekend to have their first division I hit be a home run, and one of two to have their first collegiate hit be a home run.

In the field she played multiple roles for the Boilers, starting and playing all five games, making her debut at both first and third, totaling six putouts and two assists.

Purdue Completes Trip to Chicago

Track & Field concluded the Windy City Invite with two event victories and two performances that entered the program’s top 10 on Saturday.



Men’s Notes

• Kamryn Harry won the open 200m with a personal best 21.36 to mark his first collegiate victory. The time is the fifth best by a Purdue freshman in the last 15 seasons and second fastest in the last 10.

• Douglas Buckeridge was the top collegiate finisher in the 3000m (8:05.78) and finished third overall. The time was just 0.93 seconds behind his personal best that ranks fifth in school history.

• Elliot Ryba opened Purdue’s day with a second-place finish in the high jump with the best jump of his collegiate career (2.12m / 6-11.50). Bode Gilkerson followed a few places behind in fourth (2.08m / 6-09.75).

• The men’s 4x400m team of Jax Coleman (47.85), Zyan Greene (46.36), Zach Mylenek (48.48) and Samuel Vessat (46.15) rank 3:08.85 to finish as the runner-up.

• Joel Gates was the runner-up finisher in the open shot put (16.73m / 54-10.75).

• Daniel Emmert took fifth in the open mile (4:09.71) and set a personal best.



Women’s Notes

• Lauren Pegher ran 9:28.32 to finish third in the 3000m and enter Purdue’s record book at No. 6. The performance is the third best by a Boilermaker in the last 15 seasons.

• Ashley Odiase raised her program rank to No. 7 in the 200m after she ran 23.69. The time placed her as the Windy City 200m Invite runner-up.

• Zoe Sullivan took third in the 60mH after she ran 8.20 in the finals. The time was her fastest of her three races at the competition.

• Jubilee Felder jumped 1.69m (5-06.50) to finish third in the high jump.

• Sofia Munoz (9:53.87) and Elizabeth Butler (10:01.32) joined Pegher in the 3000m top eight after they finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

• Shadae Thompson ran 24.28 and took fifth in the open 200m.



Next Up

Purdue splits the team between Nashville, Tennessee and Clemson, South Carolina for its final regular season weekend of the indoor season (Feb. 13-14).

Men’s Tennis Splits Weekend

The men’s tennis team (3-4 record) dropped a close dual to Yale on Sunday afternoon, 2-5.

In total, four sets went to tiebreak or super tiebreak decisions.

In doubles, which lasted 58 minutes, included two courts going to tiebreak for the team point. Doubles pair Nour Fathalla and Henrik Villanger came from behind to take the match, 7-6(7).

Meanwhile in singles, Villanger and Maj Premzl picked up victories in three sets apiece. Villanger secured the win following a crucial set point the game tied 40-all and Set 3 tied 2-2, which he carried the momentum on to win the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Premzl dominated the third set to take the court behind 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win.

Coming down to the final court, Purdue picked up a thrilling 4-3 victory, a win clinched by freshman Jacob Lee at the No. 6 position.

Lee, called up to play following a scratch for the singles lineup, secured a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win, marking his second singles win in three appearances (2-0, one unfinished).

Stefan Simeunovic secured the dual-tying point following 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 wins. Henrik Villanger (No. 2 singles) and Juan David Vesasquez (No. 4 singles) also picked up wins for the Boilermakers.

The dual began in similar fashion, with the doubles point also decided by the last court in play, where Simeunovic and Maj Premzl overcame a 4-5 deficit to force a super tiebreak, but eventually fell short for their first doubles loss of the season.

With the team’s win, Purdue improved to 3-3 on the season, including 2-1 at home.

The Boilermakers will begin Big Ten play next week, traveling to Wisconsin for a dual on Sunday, February 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

Women’s Tennis Loses Weekend Matches

In a result that came down to the wire, the women’s tennis team (2-4) dropped a 2-4 decision to Kentucky on Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers nearly posted a comeback, fighting back from a 0-3 deficit and fending off a dual-clinching set in their efforts.

The Boilermakers fought hard, picking up a win at the No. 2 position in doubles with Ashlie Wilson and Ece Gencer earning the 6-1 win before ultimately dropping the team doubles point.

In singles, Kathryn Wilson secured a 6-4, 6-4 victory at the No. 5 position followed by Ece Gencer’s bagel to secure the 6-3, 2-6, 6-0 win at the No. 1 position.

The women’s tennis squad fell short at Notre Dame on Friday night, 0-7.

Ida Clement, playing at the No. 2 position, picked up a set win, coming back to win the first frame 6-4 and held match point, 9-8 in the third set before ultimately falling, 10-12.

Up next, Purdue will host Ball State on Friday at 1 p.m. ET, a dual that was rescheduled due to the snowstorm last month.