Purdue Sports Update: Feb. 18

Women’s Hoops Surges in Second Half to Beat Rutgers

The women’s basketball team shot 66.7% and connected on seven 3-pointers over the second half to knock off Rutgers 72-57 at Mackey Arena on Saturday (Feb. 14) afternoon.

The Boilermakers (12-13, 4-10) made 11 3-pointers at a 40.7% clip, while shooting 47.3% overall on the afternoon. Purdue posted their seventh double-digit 3-pointer game, matching the most by a Boilermaker squad in the last 25 years.

Purdue flipped 14 Rutgers (9-16, 1-13) turnovers into 22 points, while allowing just six points on 11 miscues.

The Boilermakers were led by a quartet in double figures. Kiki Smith connected on a trio of 3-points to finish with a team-high 17 points. The junior added six assists and four steals.

The program record holder for career 3-pointers, Madison Layden-Zay knocked down five triples to finish with 15 points. She moved her career tally to 262. The fifth year added four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal.

Tara Daye was an efficient 6-of-8 from the field for 15 points, tacking on three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Nya Smith jumped back into double figures with 11 points with a trio of 3-pointers.

TOP STATS

After trailing by one at the break, the Boilermakers flew into the third quarter winning the frame 24-13. Purdue went 10-of-15 from the field with a trio of 3-pointers. Daye was a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor for 10 points, as six different Boilermakers put their name on the scoresheet in the period. It was the 10th the Boilermakers scored 20 or more points in the third quarter this season. Purdue turned defense to offense with 14 points on seven Rutgers turnovers.

KEY MOMENTS

• The Boilermakers started 1-for-5 shooting, before connecting on three straight 3-pointers with two from Layden-Zay and one from Smith.

• Rutgers opened a 13-8 gap midway through the first, hitting on four of their first eight attempts, and leading 19-14 after the first.

• Neither side found much rhythm to start the second. The Boilermakers held Rutgers to just one field goal over the final 4:08 of the half.

• Purdue closed the first half on a five-point run to trail 27-26, despite shooting 28.6% over the opening 20 minutes.

• Daye scored six of Purdue’s opening eight points in the third, quickly erasing the halftime deficit for Purdue.

• After Rutgers cut the gap to two with 5:35 to play in the third, Layden-Zay hit a triple on back-to-back trips down the floor, before Kiki Smith added another triple to make it a 45-36 lead. Purdue carried a 50-40 lead to the fourth.

• A second-chance bucket from Avery Gordon kickstarted the fourth, before Layden-Zay and Kiki Smith extended the lead to 16 points with back-to-back 3-pointers.

• Rutgers trimmed the advantage down to 11 points with 4:21 to play, before Nya Smith and Kiki Smith combined for an 8-2 run to stifle any comeback effort.

• Purdue closed the game out going 8-of-12 from the field and 4-of-6 from distance in the fourth.

NOTES

• Purdue leads the all-time series 10-9 with a 5-3 mark at Mackey Arena.

• The Boilermakers are 11-2 this season when scoring 70 points or more and 11-2 when holding opponents under that mark.

• After allowing just six points off turnovers, the Boilermakers have surrendered just 13 points off miscues over the last three games.

• Daye finished in double figures for a team-leading 17th time this season.

• Layden-Zay finished one triple shy of her career high in 3-pointers. It was her eighth career game with five or more 3-pointers.

• Saturday was Layden-Zay’s 107th career game with a 3-pointer, matching Katie Gearlds for the most by a Boilermaker in the last 25 years.

• Layden-Zay passed Kelly Komara for 22nd on Purdue’s all-time charts with 1,278 points.

• Layden-Zay also passed Ashley Morrissette for 15th on Purdue’s career chart with 371 assists.

UP NEXT

The Boilermakers will play their penultimate regular season game at Mackey Arena on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. on B1G+. It will be the annual Hammer Down Cancer Game with a jersey auction and donations to benefit the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research.

Baseball Opens With Series Win

Westin Boyle posted the first four-hit game by a Purdue freshman since 2018 and Jackson Greer struck out the side in the ninth inning with the go-ahead run at the plate, leading Purdue to a 10-7 series-clinching win vs. Portland on Sunday at Constellation Field.

CJ Richmond and Aaron Manias both hit solo homers as the Boilermakers (2-1) scored in four consecutive frames early and six of their eight innings at the plate.

Purdue trailed 1-0, 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4 at various points in the day, but took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Boilermakers then blew it open with a four-spot in the following frame. It proved to be a key rally after Portland loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth and rolled over its lineup with the game on the line.

Boyle’s opposite-field triple in the fifth inning and game-tying RBI double in the bottom of the seventh headlined his four-hit day. He also delivered a two-run single to cap the scoring in Purdue’s four-run eighth. Ben Nisle was Purdue’s last freshman with a four-hit game, accomplishing the feat in an NCAA Regional win in June 2018. Friday, Boyle also joined Nisle as the Boilermakers’ last true freshman to start on Opening Day.

Greer entered the game after a bases-loaded walk cut Purdue’s lead to 10-6 with no outs in the ninth inning. He struck out the Pilots’ No. 2, 4 and 5 hitters to close out the victory.

As a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, Zach Zychowski delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded in his first at-bat as a Boilermaker. He joined Manias as Purdue players with a two-run pinch-hit single this weekend.

Moments after Portland (1-2) had taken a 5-4 lead on a two-out RBI single, Dylan Drake led off the bottom half of the frame by hitting the first to the wall in right center for a double. After a sacrifice bunt from pinch hitter Sergio DeCello, Boyle connected for a double into the left field corner to tie the game. Boyle scored the go-ahead run when the Portland shortstop was unable to make the play on a two-out ground ball.

Defensively, Boyle and Drake teamed up to turn inning-ending double plays in both the third and fourth innings. Jarvis Evans rolled up both twin killings in his first start as a Boilermaker. Evans conceded only four hits over five innings but all four went for extra bases, including a trio of home runs to right field on a day in which the wind was blowing out in that direction.

Purdue improved to 16-3 all-time at Constellation Field, including 5-0 on Sundays. The Boilermakers have won each of their five series played at the Triple-A stadiums dating back to 2022.

As a pinch hitter, Aaron Manias delivered the game-winning two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as Purdue was victorious in walk-off fashion 2-1 Saturday vs. Portland at Constellation Field.

Zach Erdman was dominant on the mound in his Purdue debut. The native Texan worked eight shutout innings of three-hit ball, striking out a career-high seven while not issuing a walk. It marked the first time a Boilermaker went eight innings on the mound since May 2023. Jackson Smeltz’s one-hitter vs. Indiana in April 2022 at Alexander Field marked the last time a Purdue pitcher worked eight shutout frames.

CJ Richmond‘s one-out single ignited the ninth-inning rally. Consecutive walks to Jimmy Dionne and Sergio DeCello loaded the bases. Pinch runners Brandon Rogers and Zach Zychowski scored the game-tying and winning runs on Manias’ line drive single into right field.

It was Purdue’s first walk-off win in its 18 games at Constellation Field dating back to 2022. The Boilermakers (1-1) also won twice in walk-off fashion last season after trailing in the ninth inning.

Portland (1-1) broke the scoreless stalemate with a run in the top of the ninth, capitalizing on a leadoff double.

Erdman rolled through five true 1-2-3 innings. He retired the first 10 batters of the game and the final eight men he faced. For the day, the lefty retired 23 of 26 batters faced. Erdman erased the only leadoff base runner he allowed with a pickoff at first base.

Baseball carried a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning, but Portland rallied for nine unanswered runs to take the season opener 9-3 Friday at Constellation Field.

The Boilermakers (0-1) issued 13 free passes (11 walks, 2 HBP), including five in the top of the eighth as the Pilots scored four times to take their first lead of the night. Portland (1-0) blew it open with a five-spot in the ninth.

Purdue lost its season opener for the first time since 2019, ending a six-game win streak.

Sam Flores and Westin Boyle both had two hits in their first games as Boilermakers. Boyle (SS) became the program’s first true freshman to start a season opener since Ben Nisle (LF) in 2018. Harry Shipley (2015) was Purdue’s last freshman to start game 1 at shortstop.

Starter Cole Van Assen posted four zeros while pitching into the fifth inning. He has not allowed an earned run in 13 2/3 career innings at Constellation Field.

Aaron Manias and CJ Richmond both connected for a double in the second inning to account for Purdue’s first hits and run of the season. Boyle’s leadoff double over the left fielder’s head the following frame led to another run.

Left fielder Avery Moore and second baseman Dylan Drake both made elite diving plays to take hits away from the Pilots.

Softball Splits Weekend in Tuscaloosa

Softball was held to one hit in an 8–0 loss to #10 Alabama, before coming back with an 8-7 win over Georgia Southern to split the day on Saturday.

Alabama jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring two runs after a pair of walks and a Purdue error extended the frame. The Crimson Tide added another run in the second to make it 3–0.

Purdue had its best scoring opportunity in the top of the fourth inning. Khloe Banks reached on a fielding error on a bunt, before Moriah Polar laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runner. Gossett followed with a walk and a stolen base to put two runners in scoring position. However, Alabama escaped the jam with a flyout to end the inning.

The game broke open in the bottom of the fourth as Alabama plated five runs on four hits, including a two-run single and a two-run home run, extending the lead to 8–0.

Purdue managed just one hit in the contest, a single up the middle by Kendyl Rainey in the fifth inning to break up the no-hitter while also earning her first-career hit.

Gossett struck out six in the circle, working through traffic against one of the nation’s top offenses.

Purdue wasted no time setting the tone against Georgia Southern, jumping out to a 3–0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. After Polar singled and stole second, Haley Painter drove her in with an RBI single. Two batters later, Gossett crushed a two-run home run to left center to cap the inning.

The Boilermakers added to the lead in the second when Ashlynn Campbell singled and came around to score on Polar’s second RBI single of the game. Purdue continued to apply pressure in the third, as Anna Moore launched a two-run home run to right-center to push the advantage to 6–1.

Georgia Southern chipped away in the fifth inning, scoring three runs to cut the margin to two. Purdue responded in the bottom of the sixth with two critical insurance runs. In the sixth, a passed ball allowed one run to score before Haley Waggoner delivered an RBI single to make it 8–4.

The Eagles mounted one final rally in the seventh, highlighted by a three-run home run, but Gossett entered with two outs and struck out the final batter to seal the win and earn her first save of the season.

Purdue continued its strong start to the season with a 4–0 shutout victory over Georgia Southern on Friday, before splitting the day, falling to No. 10 Alabama.

Purdue wasted no time jumping ahead in game one, earning two runs in the top of the first inning. Khloe Banks reached on an error, using her speed to reach third on the overthrow. Bella Douglas followed with an RBI groundout to bring her in, putting the first run on the board for Purdue.

Haley Painter added the second run of the inning after sending a solo shot over the fence, her second of the season.

The game remained tight through the middle innings as Purdue’s defense and pitching kept Georgia Southern off the board. Gossett worked efficiently in the circle, striking out seven and allowing just four hits across seven shutout innings.

Gossett continued worked on both sides of the ball, adding to the Boilers lead with a home run in the top of the fourth, her second of the season.

Moriah Polar added a final insurance run in the top of the seventh, scoring Banks on an RBI double down the left field line.

The Boilers fell to top-ten ranked Alabama in the home opener for the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Friday night.

After battling through two scoreless innings in the first and second, Alabama found its groove, plating eight runs in the bottom of the third.

Freshman, Brianna Fontenot, got the start for the Boilers working efficiently through two before she was relieved in the bottom of the third by Brooke Perez. Perez worked out of the inning, but not before the Crimson Tide plated two more to bring them out 8-0.

In the top of the fourth, Polar added in the only hit to the board for the Boilers, lacing a line drive back at the pitcher, but was stranded in the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Alabama added two insurance runs before closing out the game in the top of the fifth for the run-rule victory.

Blaze Makes B1G Statement as #25 Purdue Falls to #6 Iowa

Wrestling closed its 2025-26 home slate with a 32-6 loss to No. 6 Iowa on Sunday afternoon.

Eight Purdue seniors were honored before the dual, bidding farewell to the home crowd in Holloway Gymnasium. The announced attendance was 1,210, the most fans in Holloway for a wrestling dual this season.

Despite the team loss, Joey Blaze (No. 4 at 165 lbs) earned a massive victory in an upset over No. 3 Mikey Caliendo. Blaze defeated the three-time All-American in a 7-4 decision, electrifying the home crowd to stay undefeated this season.

In a battle between 2025 NCAA finalists (Blaze at 157, Caliendo at 165), the Boilermaker went on the attack early and appeared to score on the edge of the mat. The referee threw up a three-point signal, but immediately waved it off and the points stayed off the board after an unsuccessful challenge by head coach Tony Ersland.

After a scoreless first period, Blaze started the second frame on top and built his riding time over a minute before Caliendo escaped to go up 1-0. Right after the escape, Blaze shot for a single leg that he turned into a double-leg, circling around to score first takedown.

Up 3-1 in the third period, Blaze notched a reversal from bottom, then Caliendo scored a reversal of his own. Blaze escaped right away and maintained his riding time advantage, winning the 7-4 thriller.

With the win, Blaze controls his own destiny to own the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. He still needs to take care of business in the finale at Indiana on Friday, but Blaze is in great shape from a seeding perspective. He still has not surrendered a single takedown all season.

Closing senior day with a bang, Hayden Filipovich (285 lbs) took a 4-1 win in sudden-victory over Gage Marty.

It was Filipovich’s second Big Ten dual win this season; the Indianapolis native has gone through the wringer facing four wrestlers in the top-20 since Jan. 9.

Filipovich wrapped up high and muscled his way into a thunderous takedown in the extra frame, good for the 15th dual victory of his career.

True freshman Isaiah Schaefer also looked sharp in his match at 141 despite taking a 7-4 loss to Kale Petersen in sudden-victory.

Schaefer was an extremely tough out for the Hawkeyes’ team leader in wins, slithering out of what seemed like a sure takedown and getting a T3 of his own.

The future is bright for the Evansville, Ind., native, who’s 13-3 with two tournament wins and four years of eligibility remaining.

The Hawkeyes (12-5, 5-3 B1G) took three bonus wins including a pin at 197, a technical fall at 133 and an injury default at 174.

UP NEXT

The Boilermakers (9-6, 2-5 B1G) will close their regular season at rival Indiana on Friday, Feb. 20. First match in Wilkinson Hall is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Men’s Tennis Falls Short in Big Ten Opener

In the Big Ten season opener, the Boilermakers fell to the Wisconsin Badgers, 1-6.

In the decision, Maj Premzl picked up a pair of 7-6 victories to end the dual with a Boilermaker victory. With the result, Purdue drops to a 3-5 record while Wisconsin improves to 8-1 on the year.

The Boilermakers will be back for their final non-conference dual of the year vs. Illinois State on Thursday, February 26 at 4 p.m. ET. The dual will begin a three-match homestand running through March 8.

Jacobsmeyer Breaks 33-Year-Old 800m School Record, Boilers Total 2 Event Wins

Track & Field’s Hugh Jacobsmeyer led the Boilermakers’ strong finish to the indoor regular season on Saturday by breaking the 800m school record that stood for 33 years. In Clemson, Britannie Johnson and Seamus Malaski took weight throw invite victories.



In addition to Jacobsmeyer’s school record, Purdue had six other top 10 performances in school history on Saturday. Combined with Friday’s action, the Boilermakers set two school records and 10 total top 10 performances.



Men’s Notes

• Jacobsmeyer ran 1:48.37 to break Darrin Wilcoxson’s previous 800m record of 1:48.70 set on Feb. 6, 1993. On Jan. 17 this season, Jacobsmeyer ran 1:49.80 to become the third Boilermaker in program history to break 1:50 in the event.

• Malaski threw 21.86m (71-08.75) to earn the weight throw victory at the Tiger Paw Invitational and increase his national ranking to top 20. He added a runner-up finish in the shot put (18.60m / 61-00.25). He finished the regular season with eight top two finishes in his 10 competitions.

• The men’s 4x400m of Jax Coleman, Zyan Greene, Zach Mylenek and Samuel Vessat ran 3:06.65 to move up one spot to fourth in school history. Vessat led the team with a 44.87 anchor leg.

• Chidozie Kalu made his season debut after missing over a year due to injury and took fifth in the triple jump (15.73m / 51-07.25). He entered the season ninth in school history and fell just 0.02m shy of moving up.

• Nate Assa, Alex Haugan, Quintin Lowe and Daniel Emmert made up Purdue’s first DMR of the season and finished second (10:00.95).

• Bode Gilkerson finished eighth in the high jump (2.09m / 6-10.25) at the Tiger Paw Invitational.



Women’s Notes

• Johnson had the No. 2 weight throw in school history (21.67m / 71-01.25) to earn the Tiger Paw Invitational win. She later also increased her program ranking in the shot put to No. 4 (16.08m / 52-09.25). Her weight throw jumped into the NCAA’s top 20

• Lauren Pegher jumped up three spots in the program’s 3000m rankings to No. 3 after she ran 9:25.65 to finish third in Nashville. She also entered Purdue’s top five in the 5000m on Friday.

• Blessing Gideon jumped 12.73m (41-09.25) and increased her school ranking by two spots to No. 7.

• Jubilee Felder cleared a personal best 1.76m (5-09.25) and finished third at the Tiger Paw Invitational. Her jump is the second best by a Purdue freshman in the last 15 seasons.



Next Up

Purdue looks ahead to the Big Ten Indoor Championships from Feb. 26-28 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Women’s Golf Places 7th at Spartan Sun Coast Invitational

Behind 1-under par 71s from sophomore Samantha Brown and freshman Luana Valero, Women’s Golf recorded an even-par 288 in the final round of the Spartan Sun Coast Invitational. The Boilermakers (+38) shaved 27 strokes off of their second round team score and ended the tournament in seventh place.

After the scoring average eclipsed 78 over the first two rounds at Palm Aire Country Club on Sunday, the final round scoring average dropped to 74 on Monday. Along with Brown and Valero reaching red figures, Lauren Timpf added a 72 (E), and Ashley Kim carded a 74 (+2). The even-par total as a team marked Purdue’s best final round of the 2025-26 season.

Brown produced the best finish of her career, tying for fifth with a 2-over 218 (71-76-71). The Westfield, Indiana, native played the par 5s 4-under throughout the week to rank fourth in the field in par-5 scoring. During the final round, Brown birdied three of the course’s four par 5s. With her pair of 71s, she has shot par-or-better in 11 of her 20 rounds this season to lead the Boilermakers.

Valero matched her lowest round of the season with a 71 that featured four birdies. Back-to-back birdies on her final two holes of the tournament pushed the Purdue freshman into red figures and into the Top 25. Valero placed 23rd on the individual leaderboard at 9-over (74-80-71—225), tying the best finish of her career.

Timpf made a team-high 14 pars in the final round, countering two bogeys with a pair of birdies to lead to her even-par day. Kim birdied two par 5s and carded matching 37s to equal the field’s scoring average.

After two tournaments kicked off the spring season, the Boilermakers are finished with competition for the month of February. Up next, Purdue competes in the one-day Shootout at Wachesaw at Murrells Inlet in Byrd’s home state of South Carolina (March 9) before remaining in the state for the Briar’s Creek Invitational on Johns Island (March 16-17).

Boilermakers Make Their Way to Minneapolis for Big Tens

Women’s Swimming & Diving trains all season for the championship portion of the season, which begins this week with the spotlight on the Twin Cities as the Big Ten Championships return to the University of Minnesota.

Action is set for Wednesday evening through Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, which is serving as the host site of the women’s championships for the ninth time (first since 2021, when Purdue hosted the diving events as co-ed). Swimming prelims begin at 11 a.m. ET and diving prelims at 1 p.m. ET. Finals sessions begin at 6 p.m. ET with the diving consolation final. The meet begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET with a pair of relays plus the exhibition team diving event.

With the NCAA Championships adopting a new event schedule this season, the Big Ten Championships has followed suit and also changed up its daily slate of events. The Boilermakers experienced that new event schedule for the first time at the Ohio State Invitational in November. At the OSU Invite, Purdue eclipsed the program record in the 400 freestyle relay that had stood since the 2011 Big Ten Championships. Caitlin Hurley, Lara Phipps, Adele Sands and Hannah Hill teamed up for the relay record.

No. 4 Michigan, No. 6 Indiana, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 12 USC, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 22 UCLA and No. 25 Minnesota are all ranked among the national top 25 in the CSCAA coaches poll. UCLA and USC debuted at the Big Ten Championships last season, bringing the field of teams to 14 – making it the largest ever for Big Tens. Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon and Washington do no sponsor swimming & diving.

Men’s Basketball Releases Legend Collection

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. –Purdue Athletics has announced the release of the Boilermaker Legends Collection, featuring jerseys and other apparel for Purdue men’s basketball legends, including recent legends Caleb Swanigan, Carsen Edwards, JaJuan Johnson, Glenn Robinson and more.

Other legends include Terry Dischinger, Dave Schellhase, Rick Mount and Troy Lewis. Additional members of the Purdue men’s basketball program will be added later.

Fans can purchase replica versions of the jerseys that each of the ‘Legends’ wore during that time at Purdue, including the Robinson-era jerseys worn by the Boilermakers in the mid-1990s, the cow-catcher design worn by Moore, Johnson and Robbie Hummel in the early 2010s, and the arched-Purdue jerseys worn by the Three Amigos in the late 80s. In addition, the Purdue Team Store will have Nike Purdue Script jerseys featuring the names and numbers of players included in the Legends Collection available for sale in-venue, online, and in-store.

Starting Feb. 17, and running through the remainder of the week, the NIL store will be operating a pop-up site at the Pete Dye Clubhouse at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, featuring Purdue Basketball NIL merchandise in addition to select items from the Legends Collection, highlighted by new exclusive merchandise drops daily. The NIL store will also have a location available in the Mackey Arena concourse on Feb. 17, against Michigan and Feb. 20, vs. Indiana.

The launch date coincided with Robbie Hummel Bobblehead night on Feb. 17, against Michigan and the NIL store will have select Hummel merchandise available.