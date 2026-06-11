Purdue Sports Update: June 11

TRACK: NCAA Finals Qualifiers

EUGENE, Ore. – Purdue Track & Field’s men’s program opened up the NCAA Outdoor Championships with Samuel Vessat (400m) and the 4x400m relay earning spots in the NCAA finals, while Seamus Malaski earned a pair of Second Team All-American honors.

Vessat Notes

• Vessat ran 44.85 to finish second in his heat and earn the No. 3 seed heading into the finals. The time fell just 0.03s shy of his own school record.

• With his qualification to Eugene, Vessat became just the third Boilermaker to qualify for NCAAs in the outdoor 400m and is now the first to qualify for the finals. Brian Faust (2019) and Nicholas Parks (2016) both finished as Honorable Mention All-American after finishing 21st and 24th, respectively.

• The junior was the only Big Ten athlete to qualify for the 400m finals and one of two non-SEC athletes, joined by Georgetown’s Jaden Marchan.

• The final is scheduled for 9:02 p.m. ET / 6:02 p.m. PT on ESPN2.

Men’s 4x400m Notes

• The relay team of Victory Achakpoekri, Vessat, Jax Coleman and Zyan Greene ran 3:01.73 to earn an automatic qualifier to the finals after finishing second in its heat (tied for sixth overall).

• Relay Splits: Achakpoekri (46.06), Vessat (44.36), Coleman (46.21), Greene (45.12).

• The 2026 team is the first one in school history to qualify for the finals after the previous three NCAA qualifiers all finished as Honorable Mention All-American.

• Purdue entered the meet with the third-best mark from regionals (3:00.92) and sixth in the country.

• The final is scheduled for 10:21 p.m. ET / 7:21 p.m. PT on ESPN2.

Malaski Notes

• Malaski earned two Second Team All-American when he finished 14th in the shot put (18.67m / 61-03.00) and 16th in the hammer (66.19m / 217-02).

• He is the first Boilermaker to earn first or second team honors in either event since Chukwuebuka Enekwechi doubled as a First Team All-American in 2016.

• Malaski (2026) and Enekwechi (2016) are the only two Boilermakers to earn All-American status in the hammer throw, shot put and weight throw in the same season.

• The redshirt freshman was the only athlete in the country this season to compete in both the hammer and shot put at nationals.

• Malaski was the third-highest freshman finisher in the hammer and fourth highest in the shot put.

Next Up

Alexia Smith (400m) and Britannie Johnson (shot put) start Purdue’s women’s nationals on Saturday, June 13 beginning at 9:41 p.m. ET / 6:41 p.m. PT.

Men’s Golf Competes at NCAA Nationals

Junior Sam Easterbrook missed a spot on the NCAA All-Championship Team by one shot, wrapping up the NCAA Championships with a 16th-place finish at 5-under par 283.

The top 15 and ties earned a spot on the NCAA All-Championship team and guaranteed Honorable Mention All-America status by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Two golfers finished tied for 14th at 6-under par, while Easterbrook was one shot back at 5-under par 283 (72-73-68-70).

Needing a birdie on one of his final three holes, Easterbrook had looks at birdie on all three holes. His approach shot on his 18th hole flew over the green, and his chip from just over the green slid past by about an inch on the right side.

Easterbrook played brilliantly all week, going the last 34 holes of the NCAA Championships without a bogey while playing the same span in 7-under par.

His 283 is the lowest 72-hole score at the NCAA Championships since Shiv Kapur finished tied for 10th in the 2004 NCAA Championships with a 2-over par 282. His score in relation to par (5-under par) is the second-best 72-hole score in Purdue history in relation to par (Rick Dalpos; 6-under at the 1981 Big Ten Championships).

The round concludes a record-breaking season for the junior from Tomworth, England. Easterbrook set school records for most rounds of even-par or better (26), most rounds of 75 or lower (36) and most birdies made in a season (147). He finished the year with a 70.72 stroke average, good for second in school history, and finished the year a cumulative 26-under par.

As a team, Purdue concluded the season in Sunday’s third round at the NCAA Championships with a 23rd-place finish, the highest NCAA Championships finish since 2004. Purdue set the school record for stroke average at 284.79, posting a cumulative score of 26-under par.

Purdue will return five of six regulars for next season, while welcoming in a highly-regarded recruiting class.

2026-27 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Matchups Announced

The Big Ten Conference has announced the single-play and home-and-away matchups for the 2026-27 season.

Purdue will play 18 games in league action, including a two-game road swing to the West Coast at Washington and Oregon. The Boilermakers will keep the same single-game and home-and away opponents for the third straight year, flipping from the 2025-26 schedule and mirroring the 2024-25 campaign.

Purdue will play two games against in-state foe Indiana with the road leg serving as the Barn Burner Trophy Game.

Home contests feature visits from Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin, UCLA and USC.

The Boilermakers will hit the road to face Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington and Oregon.

Dates, tip times and TV designations will be released later.

Boilers Total 12 Wins at U23 National Championships

Purdue’s group of six wrestlers representing the Boilermaker Regional Training Center combined for 12 wins at U23 Nationals and U20 World Team Trials over the weekend.

All six Boilermakers wrestled in the freestyle division at the annual event hosted by USA Wrestling inside Spire Academy.

Isaiah Quintero (57 kg) tied for the team lead with four wins, advancing to the Round of 16 before his first loss, and to the Consolation Quarterfinals before finally dropping out of the double-elimination bracket. Two of those wins came via 10-0 and 11-0 technical falls.

Dominic Burgett (125 kg) also picked up four wins as a heavyweight. He opened with Purdue’s only pin of the weekend and notched two tech falls and a decision before falling in the Consolation Sub-Round of 16.

Ashton Jackson (57 kg) also took care of business in his first-round match. Jackson racked up a pair of tech falls as well before bowing out in the Consolation Sub-Round of 16.

Quinn Herbert (86 kg) secured a 10-0 tech fall in just 49 seconds and Noah Weaver (92 kg) advanced via medical forfeiture.

Isaiah Schaefer (65 kg), the only Purdue wrestler competing in the U20 World Team Trials, suffered two decision losses in the cutthroat field against the nation’s top young stars. He made it that far thanks to becoming a Fargo Junior All-American in both freestyle and Greco-Roman and after placing eighth at the U.S. Open in April.

Boilers Land 2 on D1 Softball All-American Teams

For the first time in program history, Purdue earned two names on D1 Softball’s All-American teams, with Moriah Polar landing on the second team and Anna Moore on the freshman team.

The award is Polar’s third All-American honor this season after earning Third Team on the prestigious NFCA list.

The USA Softball Top 25 Player of the Year finalist put together one of best campaigns seen in Purdue softball history, breaking four individual Purdue records (single-season hits, single-season runs scored, single-season batting average, single-season on-base percentage), tying the career-triples record, and writing herself into the Big Ten record book and NCAA record book, tying for second in single-season hits and taking the seven spot for single-season batting average, respectively.

Through all of the NCAA Tournament games and the Women’s College World Series, Polar still leads the nation in hits (101) and batting average (.555), where teams have played up to 14 more games than Polar.

Moore, alongside Polar, etched herself into the Purdue record book as one the program’s top first year players. The NFCA Top 25 Freshman of the Year finalist broke Purdue’s freshman home run record, broke Purdue’s single-season slugging record, broke the single-season RBI record, and tied the program’s single season home run record.

The Indianapolis native finished the season hitting just below .400 (.393) with 59 hits, 61 RBI, and a team-leading 14 home runs. Moore earned her fourth and fifth Big Ten accolades this year, landing on both the All-Big Ten First Team, and the All-Big Ten freshman team.

Big Ten Volleyball Schedule Unveiled

The Big Ten conference office revealed the 2026 fall volleyball schedule, which features Maryland and Wisconsin at home over Purdue’s Big Ten opening weekend and at Indiana for the regular-season finale.

The Boilermakers will have no more than three consecutive matches at home or on the road during the course of the season.

In October, the Boilermakers will have a stretch with five of seven matches in West Lafayette, which includes USC, Illinois and Minnesota at home during the span and Iowa and Nebraska on the road.

Purdue will have one of the toughest closes to Big Ten play, scheduled for the most road matches of any team in the league with five of the last six away before the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament begins in Fishers, Indiana. Meanwhile, the regular-season finale at Indiana will mark the second consecutive year the rivals will meet in the final match before postseason, and moreover marks the first time the showdown has come in Bloomington since 1977.

The Big Ten season format was moved from the previously allotted 20-match schedule to 17 and a single round-robin format that ends before Thanksgiving to accommodate the debut of the conference tournament, which will begin Friday, November 20. The championship match will be played Wednesday, November 25. The tournament will take place at Fishers Event Center, just a short hour drive from Purdue.

Five of Purdue’ s non-conference matches have already been released, a lineup that includes a neutral site showdown in South Dakota against a fellow 2025 AVCA top-10 final poll team in Creighton (8/28) for the season-opener, followed immediately by the reigning national champion Texas A&M at home (9/1) as part of a two-match Big Ten/SEC Challenge in West Lafayette (joined by Georgia on 9/2). The Boilermakers will also travel to the Bahamas for the first event of its kind taking place outside the United States (9/12-13) for the Paradise Invitational. While there, Purdue will face Houston and another top-11 team in either SMU or Kentucky.

Television selections and the remainder of Purdue’s non-conference slate will be announced at later dates.

Coming off arguably the best season in program history, a Regional Finals appearance and third place Big Ten finish behind a 24-7 (15-5 Big Ten) record, the Boilermakers return all three All-Americans for the upcoming fall season, and four of its five program record-setting All-Big Ten honorees, which ties for the most in the league with Nebraska and USC.

Additionally, Purdue boasts eight freshmen on the fall roster (four redshirt, four true), tying for second-most in the league. The Boilermakers also welcomed two transfers in sophomore outside Lameen “Mimi” Mambu (previous school: Georgia Tech) senior middle blocker Kate Hansen (previous schools: Clemson and Texas Tech).

Andrews Makes MLB Debut as 1st Big Leaguer of Alexander Field Era

Baseball alumnus Tanner Andrews was called up by the Toronto Blue Jays and worked a 1-2-3 inning on Monday, May 25 while becoming the first Boilermaker who played at Alexander Field to see action in the big leagues.

Andrews was a four-year letterwinner for Purdue from 2015-2018, serving as the team’s Opening Day starter on the mound each of his final three seasons and earning All-Big Ten honors as a senior (2.94 ERA in 98 IP).

Andrews worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning vs. the top of the Miami Marlins’ lineup Monday at the Rogers Centre, making his MLB debut against the team that drafted him eight years ago. He had been performing well (22 K vs. 11 hits in 20 IP; 2 wins, 5 saves in 16 app) in his first season with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons this spring.

Cameron Perkins (2010-12) was the last Boilermaker to make his big league debut, getting called up by the Philadelphia Phillies in the summer of 2017. Perkins joined Kevin Plawecki (2010-12) and Nick Wittgren (2011-12) as members of the Purdue’s 2012 Big Ten championship team to make it to the big leagues. Plawecki and Wittgren would go on to become teammates again with the Cleveland Guardians (then Indians) in 2019.

All three All-Big Ten performers moved on to pro ball after Purdue’s final season at Lambert Field in 2012, making Andrews the first player of the program’s Alexander Field era (2013-present) to make it to the big leagues.

Drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 10th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Andrews has pitched in 151 minor league games since making his pro debut in the summer of 2018. He performed well (3.50 ERA, .211 B/Avg, 110 K vs 100 hits in 128 2/3 IP) in his first season of pro ball. But the Minor League Baseball season was canceled because of the pandemic in 2020 and he suffered an elbow injury in May 2021, with the subsequent Tommy John Surgery sidelining him until July 2022.

In the meantime, Andrews was selected in the Triple-A phase of the 2021 Rule 5 Draft by the Atlanta Braves and traded to the San Francisco Giants a few hours later. He made his Triple-A debut to begin the 2023 season but was released by the Giants after the 2024 campaign. Andrews impressed (25 K vs 5 hits in 13 2/3 IP) in a brief stint in the independent Atlantic League in the spring of 2025. He signed a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins and returned to affiliated ball at the Double-A level, where he was teammates with fellow Purdue alumnus Ricky Castro (RHP, 2020-22) in Wichita.

Andrews signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays in November and finally got the call to the big leagues at 30-years-old after a strained hamstring sent pitcher Dylan Cease to the injured list. He signed his major league contract on the same day as his father Todd’s birthday.

All-time strikeouts leader Matt Bischoff (2008-10) and Andrews remain the only Boilermakers this century to make three Opening Day starts on the mound. Andrews was the Boilermakers’ Friday starter both of his upperclassman seasons.

Andrews also represented Purdue on the Big Ten All-Tournament in 2018 after throwing a complete game in the opening round victory vs. Ohio State. It remains the last nine-inning complete game thrown by a Boilermaker. He also pitched an inning of relief in the tournament title game vs. Minnesota.

Andrews was a two-time Big Ten Pitcher of the Week as a junior in 2017 and finished his collegiate career with a 3.69 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 258 2/3 innings. He ranks among Purdue’s all-time leaders in wins (14), starts (38), appearances (60), strikeouts and ERA.

Earlier this month, alum Jordan Morales (Friday starter in 2024) signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox after helping the York Revolution repeat as Atlantic League champions in 2025.

Plawecki and Wittgren remain active in pro ball as coaches. Plawecki is the catching coach for the San Diego Padres and Wittgren is the pitching coach for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). Alum Jordan Comadena (2005-08) is also the catching coach for the Pittsburg Pirates. Additionally, Comadena served as a bullpen catcher for Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Comadea was an assistant coach for the Boilermakers during Andrews’ sophomore season in 2016.

Purdue Men’s Hoops Travel to Fort Wayne for Exhibition

The Purdue and Purdue Fort Wayne basketball programs have announced that the two squads will face off in an exhibition game on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The game will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Ticket information as well as broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

This will be the first meeting in an exhibition game, and the Boilermakers and Mastodons haven’t faced each other in the regular season since Dec. 2014.

The announcement wraps up Purdue’s exhibition schedule for the upcoming season. Purdue will take on Ball State in Mackey Arena on Oct. 18, and Connecticut on Oct. 27, at a site to be determined.

Purdue is 0-3 in exhibition games against collegiate teams over the last three seasons, falling to No. 14 Arkansas in 2023, No. 15 Creighton in 2024, and No. 9 Kentucky in 2025. All three of the games have been on the road.

Baseball has two honored

– Purdue Baseball’s leaders of the lineup and bullpen have been recognized among the best in the Midwest as Sam Flores and Jake Kramer earned All-Region honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Flores was recognized as the first-team third baseman and Kramer was honored as the second-team relief pitcher. The ABCA All-Region Teams are presented by Rawlings Sporting Goods.

The Boilermakers had multiple All-Region honorees for the fourth time in team history. The 1992, 2000 and 2012 seasons marked the previous years when Purdue had a hitter and pitcher recognized as All-Region in the same year.

Flores gave the Boilermakers an All-Region position player for the fifth time in the last six seasons dating back to 2021. During that stretch, Purdue has now had an All-Region honoree at all four infield positions – shortstop Evan Albrecht in 2022, second baseman Paul Toetz in 2023, first baseman Logan Sutter in 2025 and now Flores at third base. Flores joins Cameron Perkins (2012) as Boilers to named All-Region at third base.

Kramer is Purdue’s first pitcher to be named All-Region since Joe Haase was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year in 2012. Kramer joined Andy Helmer (13 saves in 2000) as Purdue’s only relief pitchers to be named All-Region.