Purdue Sports Update: Women down IU
loading...
GoldandBlack.com breaks down all of the happenings in Purdue football recruiting, including 2027 visitors set to visit campus, a potential 2026...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - Money, money, money...
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at No. 5 Purdue's 93-85 win over Penn State Saturday afternoon....
Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 79-72 win over Iowa Wednesday night....
LOS ANGELES — GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at No. 5 Purdue's 69-64 win at USC Saturday night....
PURDUE BASKETBALL RECRUITING Just a few quick notes here ... • Upon return from L.A., Purdue is expected to host Reese Alston — believed...
Women's Hoops Lose at USC, 83-57 The Boilermakers dropped their West Coast opener at USC on Sunday afternoon, 83-57. Tara Daye posted her...
Purdue added what is perceived to be the final piece of the backfield through the transfer portal last week with the commitment of former Minnesota...
Purdue made a big time addition to its defensive front on Wednesday night, literally, in netting the commitment of Illinois transfer defensive tackle...
It has officially been one week since the transfer portal opened, and Purdue is making a push, having landed 15 transfer prospects already in the...
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at No. 5 Purdue's 93-85 win over Penn State Saturday afternoon....
Classes for the second semester start on Monday. Among those lugging backpacks will be 18 members of Barry Odom's 2026 signing class. The class...
Purdue volleyball will continue to Dave Shondell as the leader of the program through the 2029 season. “We are proud to have Coach Dave Shondell...
Purdue kicked off the portal period in a big way on Sunday, netting three commitment from transfers. None were bigger or more impactful, on paper,...
GoldandBlack.com breaks down all of the happenings in Purdue football recruiting, including a new 2026 commitment, transfers locked in, portal visits...
GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at No. 5 Purdue's 87-63 win at Wisconsin Saturday night....
In this week's Three Thoughts from the Weekend, Braden Smith's Purdue career, football recruiting and much more....
WBB Drops Pair of Contest Against Ranked Foes The women’s basketball team could not climb out of a double-digit deficit in the first half in a 78-62...
From our Friday, Jan. 2 report. Please note that the Portal is fluid and some thing may have changed over the weekend. Hammer Down Cancer--Purdue...
Several former Boilermakers are making an impact on Sundays this fall. Some play prominent roles, while others struggled their way through training...
Let's just say there were issues in the secondary. The unit was totally revamped by Barry Odom via the portal, with eight d-backs imported. (One--S...
This was one of the more solid positions on an otherwise spotty Purdue defense. Mani Powell turned out to be all that and a bag of chips, tying for...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement: It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - Kevin Kane is new DC...
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Luke Ertel continued his Indiana Mr. Basketball campaign on Tuesday morning, as the Purdue signee scored 33 points in Mt. Vernon’s...
In today's Weekly Word, grown-ups playing college basketball, Purdue football and basketball and more....