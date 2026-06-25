Purdue standout Samuel Vessat’s unlikely sprint toward the Olympics

Note: This story first appeared on the the Purdue Stories website

After arriving in the United States to pursue basketball, Samuel Vessat has emerged as one of the nation’s top 400-meter runners.

When Samuel Vessat arrived in the United States chasing a basketball dream, he never imagined he might one day represent France in track and field.

Yet, that possibility now feels increasingly real.

The Purdue standout has emerged as one of the nation’s top 400-meter runners despite having less than three years of serious track experience. His journey — from a basketball-obsessed childhood in France to NCAA All-America honors and Olympic aspirations — reads more like fiction than reality.

“It’s really been a Cinderella story,” says Marquita Mines, who helped mold Vessat as the former track coach at Edward Waters University, a Division II school in Jacksonville, Fla.

That Cinderella story took another remarkable turn in June, when Vessat finished fourth in the 400-meter dash at the NCAA championships while also being part of a Purdue 4×400-meter relay squad that finished fourth.

Samuel Vessat became the first male Boilermaker to earn First Team All-America honors in the 400 meters. (Photos courtesy of Purdue Athletics)

Basketball was always the plan

Vessat grew up in Saint-Denis, France, a bustling suburb just north of Paris near the Stade de France, home of the French national soccer team. While soccer dominates much of the country, it never captured his attention.

“My dad was a basketball player, so I grew up in a basketball family,” Vessat says. “It was basketball, basketball, basketball.”

His father played professionally in Spain after developing through France’s basketball system. Naturally, Vessat followed the same path.

He admired competitors more than superstars. Dennis Rodman, Isiah Thomas and former Michigan standout Tariq Abdul-Wahad (ne Olivier Saint-Jean) were among his favorite athletes. He modeled his game after defensive-minded guards such as Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley.

“He was like an old soul,” says Ron Stewart, a family friend who helped mentor Vessat. “He was incredibly mature, professional and focused. That’s really the best way to describe him. He always seemed to know what he wanted. He was meticulous, serious and intentional about everything he did. That’s just who he is.”

But basketball wasn’t the only thing shaping his future.

Unlike the American collegiate system, the French system often forces athletes to choose between elite sports and academics. Vessat wanted both.

“Basketball was part of it, but academics were a major reason,” he says. “In France, it’s difficult to balance high-level sports and college studies.”

That desire eventually brought him across the Atlantic.

Knocking on doors

Determination was about all Vessat had when he arrived in Atlanta. After attending a basketball camp in Georgia years earlier, he maintained contacts in the area and decided to pursue opportunities in America. The process was anything but smooth.

He visited campuses, including Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State, hoping for workouts and tryouts.

“I flew over and started knocking on doors,” he says.

What he didn’t realize was that NCAA rules prohibit the kind of tryouts he envisioned.

Eventually, a prep school gave him a chance. He spent six months bouncing between two schools while navigating visa limitations and searching for an opportunity.

That opportunity arrived at Edward Waters, where he accepted a basketball scholarship.

Track remained as little more than conditioning practice. At least initially.

After originally dreaming to be a basketball star, Samuel Vessat realized his potential in track and field. (Photo courtesy of Purdue Athletics)

The accidental track star

Like many basketball players, Vessat ran to stay in shape.

Back home in France, he occasionally trained alongside national-team athletes and friends who competed in track and field. When basketball season ended at Edward Waters, he approached the track coaches about joining workouts.

Coach Mines gladly welcomed him. At the time, Vessat described himself as an 800- and 1,500-meter runner. The coaches quickly disagreed.

“We watched him and quickly realized he wasn’t an 800-meter runner,” Mines says. “We decided to try him in the 400 and the 200.”

Then came a revealing moment. Before his first race, Vessat admitted he didn’t know how to set starting blocks.

“I had to show him how to set his blocks before the race,” Mines says.

Minutes later, the novice sprinter ran a 49-second 400.

“We looked at each other and thought, ‘This kid is going places,’” Mines recalls.

Every race brought improvement. The raw talent was undeniable.

“We knew he had 46- or even 45-second potential,” Mines says.

The Boilermakers finished tied for 23rd with 11 points at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships, scoring double-digit points in an outdoor championship for the second time since 1972. (Photo courtesy of Purdue Athletics)

A difficult choice

Despite his rapid rise, basketball remained his first love. For a time, Vessat believed he could continue pursuing both sports. Eventually, reality forced a decision.

“It was very difficult,” he says. “I always thought I could do both sports throughout college.”

Then circumstances changed. Several coaches and staff members left Edward Waters. At the same time, Vessat wanted to test himself against better competition.

The transfer portal beckoned.

Why Purdue?

Purdue track and field coaches saw the potential immediately.

The Boilermakers’ staff wasn’t simply recruiting a promising sprinter. They were recruiting an elite athlete with uncommon upside. When Vessat visited West Lafayette, the culture sold him.

“What stood out was how connected everyone was,” he says. “The culture felt like a family.”

Says Purdue track coach Tony Miller: “Our jumps coach, Coach (Jamaal) Barnes, had a connection with one of Sam’s coaches and reached out. Sam decided to transfer to Purdue, and it’s been a tremendous blessing for our program ever since.”

Purdue’s reputation also resonated internationally.

“Purdue is one of those schools you hear about internationally, along with schools like Stanford and Princeton,” Vessat says.

He arrived in West Lafayette with plenty of potential, and he quickly lived up to all of it and more.

Samuel Vessat celebrated clinching his trip to nationals with Purdue track and field head coach Tony Miller. (Photo courtesy of Purdue Athletics)

Built for the 400

Purdue coaches believe Vessat possesses a rare combination of physical gifts and mental toughness. At 6-foot-4, he covers ground effortlessly.

“His stride length is really good,” Miller says. “He keeps his hips up and wastes very little motion.”

Yet the physical attributes only tell part of the story. His confidence stands out even more.

“Ninety-five percent of being a great athlete is confidence,” Miller says. “Sam has that.”

The confidence is never arrogance. Instead, it fuels relentless preparation. Coaches describe him as a meticulous worker who strings together quality workouts week after week and embraces difficult challenges.

His character may be his greatest strength.

“He’s the type of athlete every coach wishes they had,” Mines says.

A 4.0 student at Edward Waters, Vessat earned praise not only for his athletic development but also for his maturity, discipline and character.

The moment that defined him

Perhaps no story captures Vessat better than the one that happened before a national championship race.

As he prepared to compete against some of the country’s best runners, he approached Miller with a simple statement:

“Coach, I’m making the final.”

Miller smiled and responded that he hoped so. Then Vessat went out and did exactly what he predicted.

“That’s who he is,” Miller says. “He genuinely believes in himself and then backs it up with action.”

Eyes on 2028

The next chapter could be even bigger. Purdue coaches believe Vessat possesses legitimate Olympic potential.

“If he stays healthy and continues developing, he could be one of France’s top 400-meter athletes,” says Miller. “In two years, I believe he can become a 44-low runner.”

Vessat isn’t shying away from those expectations.

Purdue head coach Tony Miller maintains his belief that the sky is the limit for Samuel Vessat as a potential future Olympian. (Photos courtesy of Purdue Athletics)

“The 2028 Olympics are a goal,” says Vessat, who has another year of college eligibility.

For now, however, he’s focused on daily improvement while enjoying the All-America honors he earned in 2026 and helping Purdue finish in the top 25 — one of the program’s best team performances in more than a half-century.

Vessat’s parents help keep things in perspective. Although thrilled by his success, they continually remind him to stay grounded.

“Their message is always the same,” Vessat says. “Stay focused and keep working.”

It’s advice he has followed since leaving Saint-Denis years ago.

From knocking on doors in Georgia searching for a basketball opportunity to becoming one of Purdue’s brightest track stars, Vessat’s path has never been conventional. But that’s exactly what makes it remarkable.

The basketball player who once didn’t know how to set starting blocks is now chasing a spot on France’s Olympic team. Based on everything he has accomplished so far, few would bet against him.