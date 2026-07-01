Purdue star Devin Mockobee shifts gears, begins career with IndyCar Team

Devin Mockobee always has had a love for cars. Fast cars, race cars, dragsters. Now, Purdue’s No. 4 all-time rusher is following his dream with a job in the industry.

Mockobee is working for Ed Carpenter Racing, which competes in the IndyCar Series. The racing team is based in Indianapolis, where Mockobee has bought a house.

Right now, Mockobee is a mechanic and training for the pit crew. The owner reached out to him while he was at Purdue. And a deal has been in the works for a little bit now.

One of the owners of Ed Carpenter Racing is Ted Gelov, who played wideout at Purdue in 1986. He also is chairman and CEO of Heartland Food Products Group. The family name is on the Gelov Family Purdue Athlete Dining facility.

Mockobee finished his Boilermaker career with 2,987 yards rushing and 23 TDs from 2022-25. He also caught 86 passes with three scores. Mockobee did all that after arriving as an unhearlded walk-on from Boonville, Ind.

“It’s insane to think about,” said Mockobee after an ankle injury ended his 2025 season early. “And it’s been, obviously, with my injury and having that kind of end to the road, it’s been a lot of retroflection. It’s been insane what I’ve been able to achieve.

“You literally couldn’t write it any better for myself, I don’t think. Because, I mean, this was never supposed to be in the cards for me and to be able to achieve and get done what I have. I mean, I’m really proud of myself, and I hold a lot of pride in that to be able to withstand the hardships and actually come through on the other side.”

He went unselected in the 2026 NFL draft and failed to land a free-agent contract. But Mockobee earned a degree in engineering from Purdue.

“A Purdue mechanical engineering degree is a very prestigious degree that I preferred to have,” Mockobee once told GoldandBlack.com. “So, that was like 95% of my choice (to stay at Purdue and not transfer). And then the last 5% is just that I love being here … I just love Purdue.”

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