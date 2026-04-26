Purdue WR EJ Horton signs free-agent contract

Another Purdue player has signed a free-agent contract, with WR EJ Horton inking with the Colts on Saturday night.

Former Boiler WR Deion Burks was selected by the Colts in the seventh round.

Horton ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at Purdue’s pro day, the best time of all Boilermaker participants.

Horton spent one year at Purdue, making 27 catches for 289 yards and one TD. He began his career at Marshall, where he played from 2020-22. Horton spent 2023 at West Virginia and was at Florida Atlantic in 2024 but didn’t play due to injury.

Earlier today, Purdue LB Mani Powell signed with the Titans.