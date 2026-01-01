Purdue WR Nitro Tuggle planning to enter transfer portal

Purdue football is expected to see one of its top pass catchers enter the transfer portal, when it opens on January 2. Sophomore wide receiver Nitro Tuggle is planning on hitting the open market, as Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett reported on Thursday night. Tuggle is the 17th known Boilermaker to declare he is hitting the portal.

The Indiana native transferred to Purdue last off-season, after playing one season for Georgia in 2024. The ex-four star recruit put together the best campaign of his young career, finishing this fall with 34 receptions for 500 yards and four touchdowns. He was second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, while pacing the Boilermakers in touchdown catches.

Tuggle is the sixth notable expected portal entry ahead of Friday, joining defensive linemen Chops Harkless and Demeco Kennedy, defensive back Smiley Bradford, offensive lineman Hank Purvis, and linebacker Alex Sanford.

The potential departure would mean the loss of four of Purdue’s top six pass catchers from this season. Leading receiver Michael Jackson III is out of eligibility, as is EJ Horton. Tuggle, Jackson and Horton made up the top three receivers for the Boilermakers.

