Purdue's Braden Smith heading to the Pacers via trade with the Bulls

One of the greatest players in Purdue history and great point guards in college basketball history, Braden Smith will begin his NBA journey in his own backyard.

The NCAA’s all-time assists later was taken by the Chicago Bulls with the 38th pick of the NBA Draft Wednesday night, then traded to the Pacers, who have long coveted the Westfield product.

The Pacers, with a Westfield-centric front office with close ties to Smith’s family, entered the draft with no picks, but had long been making efforts to trade into the second round, a thinly veiled effort specifically to get Smith.

It happened via a trade that sent second-year guard Kam Jones and other assets to Chicago for Smith/Pick 38. The Pacers’ efforts to acquire Smith hint at real investment in Smith, presumably a guaranteed contract. Indiana is welcoming back franchise player Tyrese Haliburton from injury this season, but might be looking ahead to finding a successor to key contributor T.J. McConnell, 34.

Interestingly, Smith becomes the first player to measure under 6-foot to be drafted since 2013, though the point guard has overcome size concerns his entire career.

More to come …