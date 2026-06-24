Purdue's Braden Smith may be an underdog again heading into the NBA Draft, but he's used to it

Recruiting rankings are a funny thing.

Reasonable, clear-minded people can normally process them as the inexact science of all inexact sciences and take them as entertainment or simply baseline knowledge. But for the players whose names appear next to those numbers and pixelated stars, it can go one of two ways.

The highly ranked, as is human nature, might be vulnerable to complacency or entitlement, likely to their detriment. Those under-ranked, in their minds at least, might be set aflame, much to their benefit.

This week, whether it’s Tuesday night or Wednesday, Braden Smith will begin his efforts to make an NBA career for himself, leaving Purdue as a transformative player and the NCAA’s all-time leader in assists, among a slew of other achievements.

He will face superficial questions and undoubtedly feel undervalued. There are mock drafts all over the Internet projecting him outside the first round.

Rankings, again.

They’ve long been fuel for Smith. In some ways, they’ve made him who he is.

“I think when rankings started happening, that really lit a fire in Braden,” father Dustin Smith said during the season. “He took a lot of that personally, especially going against a lot of those same kids. He’d say, ‘I’m better than that kid,’ and things like that. I think that really lit a fire under him.”

There’s a scouting-service network called Prep Hoops that specializes in low- and mid-major prospects for smaller college programs, with a business model that may or may not revolve just as much around suburban parents being willing to subscribe to their see kids’ name publicized. Prep Hoops’ Indiana affiliate pegged Smith as the No. 12 prospect in the state prior to the eventually Mr. Basketball’s junior season. Such things were not lost on Smith; he reveled in them, actually.

Even after Smith had signed with Purdue, networks like Rivals and 247 Sports assigned him triple-digit rankings, which can often be translated as, “We haven’t really seen you, but have to put you somewhere.”

There were valid reasons that a player who’d go on to become one of the greatest point guards ever to play college basketball went relatively unseen. His junior and senior seasons fell in and around the pandemic. Evaluation period gyms that in normal times might have been lined with college coaches in folding chairs were sparsely filled and socially distanced.

Those days, Smith diligently compiled a scrapbook to document recruiting correspondence, an accounting of who might really have believed in him. There were major programs interested — it’s not accurate to frame Smith as some complete unknown — but especially when you’re small, recruiters typically need to see you to believe in you. Film doesn’t cut it.

What they would have seen at that time is exactly what NBA types are seeing now: A player spurred on by disrespect, but also shaped by the very origin of that disrespect.

If Smith wasn’t small, he might not have developed that Matrix-type feel for passing and uncanny understanding of the geometry of his sport. He wouldn’t have that deadly running fadeaway jumper, like a tiny little Dirk Nowitzki. He might not have that maddening, foul-magnet of a head fake or that extraordinary pivot foot. Why would a 6-foot-3 guard, let’s say, need to be so clever?

It was really during COVID that Smith became obsessive over cultivating such skills, to complement a natural, almost obnoxious, competitive streak and inherent understanding of the game, the product in part of being the son of two coaches. Mother Ginny Smith was Miss Basketball in Arkansas in 1997, then the long-time girls coach at Westfield; like Ginny, Dustin played at Arkansas Tech and now runs the Grand Park Premier grassroots program for which Braden Smith starred, even though few actually saw it.

Matt Painter didn’t even see Smith play in person before offering him. He relied on film and the recommendations of his vast network of basketball moles in the state, notably Bruce Parkinson, whose assists record Smith would later claim.

Painter didn’t literally see it, but figuratively it was crystal clear: The basketball IQ, the skill level, etc., all the things he has valued most in building the Boilermaker program into a power, especially offensively. “Winning qualities” as coaches call them.

“He’s always been overly competitive his whole life,” Ginny Smith said. “Winning was always at the core of who he was. I think that drove some work ethic and that path toward winning. When you’re the size that he was, I think it just became ingrained in what he was doing and who he was.”

That competitiveness is a non-negotiable around Mackey Arena.

The great ones find motivation, real or imagined. They take things personally. They are at their best when angry or slighted.

That’s Smith, who in high school and grassroots turned it up so hard when facing fellow upper-tier guards that there was a type of fear factor created among those he’d face, though they may never say that out loud.

One need look no further than Smith’s Purdue career for illustrations of his knack for rising to occasions. It was just days into his freshman season that he turned close games vs. Marquette and West Virginia into wins with sheer competitive-will-type moments, en route to an amazingly successful regular season for an underclassmen-driven Boilermaker team.

The next year: Purdue was in the Final Four.

Angered by the season prior’s NCAA Tournament flameout, Smith and his team took things personally and brought Purdue to its long-awaited destination.

It reflected Smith’s composition. It’s what he long has been.

In 2022, after missing weeks of his senior season due to injury, Smith propelled Westfield toward its first-ever sectional championship with 28 points, 10 assists and four steals vs. five-star-ranked Jalen Haralson and top-ranked Fishers.

Whether Fishers was really running up the score in a 25-point win earlier in the season while Smith idled on the bench or its kids who didn’t get to play much were just playing is debatable in hindsight, but it didn’t stop Smith to use the memory for the purpose of revenge. Either way, it was a seminal moment for Westfield and a perfect summation of Smith, who afterward just pulled up his hood and disappeared into the crowd still milling around on Noblesville High School’s floor.

In late December of that season, just after Christmas, Smith helped Westfield to a win over highly ranked and highly talented Cathedral at the Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle. Afterward, he cited his mother’s Westfield girl’s team’s narrow loss to South Bend Washington earlier as a motivator.

It’s always been something.

First, rankings.

“But there’s also a balance of understanding who’s making those rankings,” Smith has said, “but I’m always going to use it as fuel, then still just go out and play. You can’t do everything for everybody. You can’t please everybody. I’ve made my way (at Purdue). It all worked out.”

Now, the situation changes, but not really: After making history and enjoying a modicum of celebrity in college, Smith returns to the ground floor, wherever it may be and however the opportunity may present itself.

He’s a 5-foot-10 guard entering a league full of gigantic guards and pterodactyl-like wings where the 7-footers are now going to be quicker, longer and more athletic than anything even the Big Ten could field.

Smith will have to fight for his place.

“It’s just doing what I’ve always done,” he said.