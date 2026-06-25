Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn heading north to the Timberwolves

The second Purdue player picked in the second round of the NBA Draft Wednesday night, Trey Kaufman-Renn heads to the Minnesota Timberwolves, picked at No. 59.

The fifth-year senior was a first-team All-Big Ten player and nearly led the conference in scoring before moving from center to forward for his senior season and emerging as a top-shelf rebounder, averaging 8.3 per game, and versatile inside-out offensive player.

The Timberwolves just moved off veteran standout Julius Randle, trading him to Brooklyn, perhaps opening opportunities in its frontcourt around center Rudy Gobert, fellow big man Naz Reid and wing Jaden McDaniels.

He stood out after the season at the Portsmouth Invitational, earning an invite to the G-League Combine in Chicago, where he then earned a spot at the Draft Combine days later, though an ankle injury kept him out of competition.

Kaufman-Renn joined classmate Braden Smith as the two Boilermakers drafted. Smith was picked by the Bulls, then traded to the Pacers.

Draft hopefuls Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff went unselected and now will look for two-way-contract or overseas opportunities.