Purdue's troubles continue in disappointing loss at Indiana
Following each Purdue men's basketball game, GoldandBlack.com takes a deeper look back via basic and advanced statistics, analytics and other...
BLOOMINGTON — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for 11th-ranked Purdue's Tuesday night meeting with Indiana....
Breaking down 12th-ranked Purdue's Tuesday evening meeting with Indiana in Assembly Hall....
Editors note: The interview with BTN analyst and former Purdue great Rapheal Davis was conducted prior to Purdue's home loss to Illinois. This has...
Twelfth-ranked Purdue travels to Bloomington to take on Indiana in a rivalry game and is trying to end a two-game losing streak. GoldandBlack.com...
LOS ANGELES — GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at No. 4 Purdue's 88-82 loss to No. 11 Illinois Saturday....
In the end, just too much Keaton Wagler. The Illinois freshman used Mackey Arena as her personal playground on Saturday, carrying the 11th-ranked...
Photos from No. 4 Purdue's 88-82 loss at home to No. 11 Illinois on Saturday. Images by Chad Krockover....
Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for fifth-ranked Purdue's Wednesday evening meeting with Iowa....
Breaking down fourth-ranked Purdue's Saturday evening meeting with Illinois in Mackey Arena....
In our Jan. 24, 2026 edition, plenty of Purdue football talk with GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison, plus a leadership chat with...
LOS ANGELES — GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at No. 5 Purdue's 69-67 loss at UCLA Tuesday night....
LOS ANGELES — Tyler Bilodeau's three-pointer with 6.6 seconds left after a pair of untimely Boilermaker turnovers cost No. 4 Purdue its first Big...
LOS ANGELES — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for fifth-ranked Purdue's Saturday evening meeting with UCLA in L.A....
LOS ANGELES — Breaking down fifth-ranked Purdue's Tuesday evening meeting with UCLA at Pauley Pavilion....
LOS ANGELES — Purdue seems to have again brought in the perfect newcomer at the perfect time in center Oscar Cluff....
LOS ANGELES — GoldandBlack.com's detailed look back at No. 5 Purdue's 69-64 win at USC Saturday night....
LOS ANGELES — This was all adrenaline. Despite hurting his knee in the first half, leaving the playing floor briefly, then ultimately limping...
LOS ANGELES — Our First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread for fifth-ranked Purdue's Saturday evening meeting with USC in L.A....
The most important shot in the arsenal of the nation's most efficient offense: The corner three-pointer....
LOS ANGELES — Breaking down fifth-ranked Purdue's Saturday evening meeting with USC in L.A....
