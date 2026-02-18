Q&A: Purdue executive director of player personnel Butler Benton

Meet Butler Benton, the man tasked with leading the charge to build Purdue’s roster.

The executive director of player personnel arrived in West Lafayette from UCLA in the fall. And he immediately began evaluating the roster of a team that went 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten) in Barry Odom’s debut.

Armed with knowledge, Benton set out to hit the portal, where Purdue added 29 players in addition to three JC transfers.

Benton met the media recently. Here’s what he had to say:

Q: How was your transition to Purdue when you arrived in November?

A: I just want to open it up by acknowledging Coach Odom and my relationship with him. We go way back to 2021 to ’23 when I was at the University of Arkansas as the GM, he was the DC. So, we’ve kept in contact since then, kind of formed a friendship since then. So, it was easier for me to come over and make this transition, understanding his vision, the type of coach he is, and how he was planning to lead the program. So that part of it made it easier for me.

Getting here in mid-November, for me it was an opportunity to get a jump start, one on understanding what our roster has, the strengths and weaknesses, who’s coming back at what position, who has eligibility left, all those things to get a good understanding of the roster.

And then from there, to get an understanding of what we need to put ourselves in position to be successful. So, for me, I’m actually grateful that I did get that jump start. Usually when you take a job in football, it’s sometime in December or after bowl season. But being able to get here a little earlier allowed me to get my feet planted a little bit, understand our roster and get a jump start on trying to get what we needed out of the portal.

Q: What are the challenges to building portal classes and recruiting classes in the modern era of college football, and then also maintaining and retaining those rosters year after year?

A: It changes so much year to year. The biggest piece is one retention, right? You want to be able to hold on to the guys that can help you win football games. So, that piece of it is huge. How do we make sure that we do everything we can for the guys that help us win to make sure that they can stay here?

And then from there, understanding what different spots and positions we need to fill. You have the identification piece of it, which is still huge, because the investment is more than just a scholarship now. So, you want to make sure that you do your due diligence on the player before you get into those conversations.

And then the acquisition piece of it — having the conversations, getting people to campus, and then getting them closed. When you get people to campus and they see the facility and they meet the people, I think we have a really good chance. We had a pretty good close rate on the guys that we did get to campus during the portal period. I think the big piece of it is having those conversations on the front end, doing evaluations and a really good job on the front end, and then getting guys here so they can feel what’s going on. They can meet the coaching staff and feel the upward trajectory of the program.

Q: Who is involved in talent evaluation?

A: A lot of my role is the identification and evaluation process. The biggest piece is understanding the entire roster — who you have, who’s coming back — to understand what you need to go get.

So. once I do that piece of it, then I’m able to identify the different positions, figure out what traits, size, length, abilities our defensive and offensive coordinators are asking them to do so that I can go get those players.

In terms of the structure of the department, we all work pretty close. When I got here, we brought on Xavier Goldsmith and Pete Mayberry to assist in scouting. They got here a little after the portal window. So, really throughout the portal window, it was myself, Brad Odom and Brandon Lee.

A lot of the front-end evaluations I was responsible for. And then once it gets to a certain level, then we’ll all sit down and talk and make bigger decisions and help Brandon get an understanding of what he needs to do to make sure that we get guys here.

Q: You’ve worked in the Big Ten. How much does knowing the competition help you scout and know what you’re looking for?

A: That piece of it is huge. I lean to it a lot because I do understand what it takes week in and week out to be competitive in this conference, what it takes to win in this conference. We had a lot of success at Michigan State during our time there with Coach (Mark) Dantonio. So, I often lean back to how he built the roster, what were the things that were important and put us in position to succeed.

The Big Ten is tough. It already was tough, and with the addition of the schools out on the West Coast, it’s made the conference even tougher. But having that experience of working in the Big Ten and competing at a high level and being a part of putting multiple rosters together that have had some level of success in the Big Ten — I definitely lean to that when it comes time to acquire talent.

Q: What is your pitch to players to come to a program that went 2-10 last year and 1-11 the year before? Is it a hard sell?

A: It comes up. It’s definitely something that comes up. A lot of things that student-athletes want — one of them is being in a position to have success on Saturdays. That’s one of the reasons you play the game, to win.

We’ve come across those conversations. The biggest thing that I’ve told people is it’s a year-by-year thing. You can’t sit here and say, OK, because this happened last year, this is going to happen next year.

For us, it was understanding the staff, understanding the success that our head coach has had previously, understanding the direction and the trajectory of the program. When you get around people, when you meet people, when you talk to them — and then for me, I did a lot of talking to them about my plan to build the roster a certain way and touched on some of the successes I’ve had at other spots.

You can’t let one year say what’s going to happen next year. You have to take it year by year. A lot of guys want opportunity. When you’re coming off a season where you haven’t had as much success as you’d like, there’s opportunity to come in, be impactful, and put us in position to have a great turnaround. For certain guys that want opportunity and want to be part of something special, they have the ability to do that.

Q: Is there anyone in the portal class you’re excited about?

A: That’s tough to call out just a couple. We signed 32 players in total — portal or junior college. That’s a lot of what I believe is really good talent. We’ve gone through some winter workouts right now and guys are looking really good.

I’d prefer to wait until five or six spring practices before I give you some names. But, right now, I will say I’m excited about pretty much everybody, to see how it comes together and blends with the guys we have in the building now. I think we’ve signed some really good players, and I’m looking forward to getting through winter workouts and getting into spring ball and seeing those guys put helmets and pads on and play football.

Q: How do you evaluate JC players?

A: It’s different because they’re not playing Power Four competition. So, you evaluate them based on their traits, and then you figure out what the maximum is that they can get to when they get in here with the strength program and our development.

For example, the DBs we signed out of the JUCO ranks — you’re looking at movement ability, quickness, twitch, how they come up and tackle, what natural tackling power they have. Do they have the ability to cover? Are they better with their feet in the ground coming downhill? What are their strengths?

Then when they get here, what else can we get out of them that isn’t already there?

Ideally, they’re going to get bigger, stronger, more explosive. When you mix that with what you already see on film, and if those traits match what we’re asking them to do, then those are guys we like to add.

Q: What are some lessons you’ve learned in your career that you’ve implemented into this role at Purdue?

A: One of the biggest pieces is to do the work every single day and don’t take shortcuts, especially when it comes to evaluating film. Don’t look at size measurables or who’s offered them and think they’re a certain type of player. Make sure you fully do the work on every single young man.

When you sign 32, you probably recruited 70. So, make sure you watch more than just highlight tape. Watch game tape. Talk to people. Understand the work ethic, football IQ, the person. Fully, holistically do the work and check every single box.

When you’re investing more than just a scholarship, you want to get it right way more than you don’t.

Q: How long does it take from when you start watching film until you fully confirm this is a guy you want to take?

A: Case by case. You’ll usually watch highlight tape first to see traits and explosive plays. Then you’ll watch some game tape to see how they respond when things don’t go their way. What’s their effort and motor like every single play? When it matters, how do they perform?

Then you’ll get on the phone 30 minutes to an hour, talk to the young man, let the position coach talk to him. Then you bring them to campus — usually a day and a half, maybe two days for a portal visit. They’ll spend time with staff, position coach, coordinator, head coach, strength staff, nutrition, academics. Everybody gets a feel for who they are as a person and if they match what we want at Purdue.

Q: How often do agents contact you?

A: You get a lot of that. Being in this through the transition from just young men and parents to agents and third parties — it’s evolved. I have good relationships with a lot of agents, but that also means I get a lot of lists and text messages: “Hey, this kid is thinking about leaving. What do you think?”

When I got here, I had to hit the ground running. Every time I got a name, I put it in a spreadsheet, put who it came from, and just started watching and ranking and making decisions from there.

Q: What do you like about the portal running backs you signed?

A: Running back is near and dear to my heart. First, Isaiah Wright from the state of Michigan — really like him. Size, speed, over 200 pounds, hit 21-22 miles per hour already.

Jerrick Gibson — 5-10, 215, good feet, good balance, natural power, runs through contact.

Another who came from Minnesota (Fame Ijeboi), had success in the Big Ten already, around 500 yards as a first-year player. Size, physicality, runs hard, good top-end speed.

Then Travis Terrell from Jackson State — extremely explosive. Sometimes you look for different skill sets in the room. Bigger bruisers, bigger guy with quick feet, then maybe a smaller guy with electricity, speed, stop-start elusiveness, can help in punt return and kick return. Around 2,600 total yards from scrimmage and returns over two years.

I think the room is in a really good spot. A lot of different skill sets, a lot of guys who can add value depending on what Coach Henson is calling. I feel pretty good about the running back room right now.

