Q&A with new Purdue offensive line coach Zach Crabtree

One of the several moves Purdue and Barry Odom made to the coaching staff this off-season was along the offensive line, bringing in Zach Crabtree from Fresno State after Vance Vice spent one season in West Lafayette.

Crabtree fielded questions from the media on Thursday, discussing his path to Purdue, pickups out of the portal, relationship with Josh Henson and more.

Q: What are the challenges, in your opinion, of coaching a cohesive offensive line in the modern era of college football?

“I think it’s the same thing everybody else is battling from a team aspect. And really, when you think about line play, it’s just a team within a team — five guys playing as one. So I think it just comes down to reps together, reps over time. You’ve got to sustain a core nucleus of guys and keep those guys together. In this era, it’s probably not realistic to say you’re going to be able to keep every guy there together every year. But it’s just getting those guys together and building reps together. So the time we’ve got coming up in spring ball and walkthroughs is a big piece of that.”

Q: Zach, give us some background on your connection with Coach Henson and why you believe this is a good fit for you coming to West Lafayette to work with him again.

“Me and Coach (Josh) Henson — he coached me as a senior at Oklahoma State. He was with me for one year as the O-line coach there. The year before that, he was the offensive line analyst when I was a junior. Then I got done at Oklahoma State and a couple years later got into coaching in 2020. I went to Baylor, then went back to Oklahoma State. When Coach Henson went to USC, he called me and asked me to go with him as his assistant. I had a chance to go there and we worked together for three years running this offense that we’re running here, and had a lot of success doing it.

The O-line’s such a big part of an offense, it’s basically half your offense — anytime you’ve got two guys in the room who can understand what the other one’s thinking, and that comes over time, it helps with the flow and cohesiveness.

As far as fit, I think it’s a good fit with Coach Henson. I think Purdue is a great fit. I’ve always admired Coach (Barry) Odom from afar and what he’s accomplished, watching him at UNLV and watching him at Missouri. I’ve always had a ton of respect for the way his teams play. So when he called me, to me it was a no-brainer.”

Q: What has Coach Odom communicated about what he expects from the running game, and maybe especially what needs to be better in that regard than where they were last season?

“Obviously the expectation is always to be as good as anybody, right? You want to always be the best. His standards are high. I think we all know you’ve got to run the ball in the Big Ten to be successful. We know that.

Me and Coach Henson have done that in the past. So that’s the plan — we’ve got to run the ball at a high level. That’s Coach Odom’s expectation for us, and it’s our job to get that done up front. That’s the plan.”

Q: Have you had a chance to assess your personnel, what you have to work with? Give us an idea of the depth of talent you have and maybe who you think could be some cornerstones for your offensive line.

“Yeah, I have. This time of year, you get to watch them work out, you get to watch the film. Obviously, I haven’t been on the field with them doing anything physical, football-wise, but watching the film, I think you’ve got some older guys coming back like Joey Tanona. Watching the film, Joey’s a good player. You’ve got Ethan Trent coming back in that room. You’ve got Jude (McCoskey) coming back, along with some others who have been there and are kind of on the cusp of breaking through.

We were able to add some pieces in the portal to some open spots — a couple guys from USC that we knew, and then Nuku Mafi, Jatavius (Shivers) from South Carolina, then Boaz (Stanley). Along with the pieces we already had in that room, you add those pieces in and you believe you’re bringing enough together to give us a good chance to be successful.”

Q: Could you go into more detail on those two USC guys? Obviously you know them well — what do they bring to the table and why do you think they might be poised for a next step?

“I’ll start with Micah Banuelos. Micah started games at USC last year. We recruited Micah and had a great relationship with him. He sat with us in the position meeting room — and by us, I’m saying Coach Henson and more specifically with me. He understands the way we want things done. There’s already a little bit of understanding there, so you minimize that learning curve a little bit. He knows this offense. Some words are different, but the core nucleus of this offense he understands. You get a guy who’s athletic, a good player, and still has his best ball in front of him.

Makai Saina — we recruited him out of Arlington, Texas, to USC. So we had a connection there and knew him pretty well. He’s also sat in the meeting room with us, just like Micah. He’s an athletic guy who can swing between tackle and guard, can really give you somebody who can play all five, which is really valuable as you get into seasons and deeper into seasons and need to move guys around because of how physical this league is. They both give us two good athletes, two good players that elevate us as a room from a talent aspect. The goal is to keep building talent throughout the room.”

Q: You kind of hit on it there — the versatility piece along the offensive line. You have a lot of guys who have played several different positions at the college level. How much mixing and matching do you foresee during spring ball to solidify a starting five?

Crabtree: “As much as it takes. I know that’s kind of a cliché answer, but I’ve told those guys from day one — you’ve got to play your best five guys. That’s how you win. However those best five come together is how it’ll play out.

We’ll be able to play multiple positions. I believe in that as an O-line coach. Guys will be cross-trained to do other things. I think you have to, especially now in this era of college football. It’s even closer to the NFL model — you’ve got to have a guy who can play both tackles, a guy who can play both guards and inside. Even more so, having guys who can go guard or tackle from a length, size, and athleticism standpoint. Those guys have immense value right now in college football because of the transfer portal.

Not that young guys don’t play — you’re never scared to play them — but it’s really hard to project which freshmen are going to be ready to play right away. Playing offensive line as a freshman in the Big Ten is extremely hard to do.”