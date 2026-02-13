Q&A with Purdue wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall

On Thursday, new Purdue wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall fielded questions from the media about his pass catching unit, returning to alma mater as a coach, what the Boilermakers added in the transfer portal, and more.

A Q&A with one of the Boilermakers’ newest position coaches:

Q: How important it is to have a Purdue connection on staff? How do you think that helps you, or that helps the team that you have that background?

Marshall: “I think it’s just important to have people that care about the program and care about the school itself, not only from an athletic standpoint, but from a recruiting standpoint too. You know, we got allowed to talk to parents and talk to them about the state, your point of view, and when you went to school here, your experiences and things of that nature. And I think you just have more investment from a person like myself that just wants to see this place succeed, so you’re willing to go over and beyond to make sure that those things happen.”

Q: What, in your opinion, are kind of the challenges of putting together a successful wide receiver core in the modern era of college football?

Marshall: “I think it’s always tough year in, year out, just because it’s probably one of the positions that you’re going to have the most turnover, just because, everybody wants to what? Everyone wants the ball, right? You know, everybody wants the spotlight. And that’s just the nature that comes with it. I think it all comes down to cohesiveness and how you can stack a room together of guys that are willing to lay it on the line for one another, just in the past and through my career, as well as a player and a coach, the groups that I’ve had a lot of success around and with is the guys that have been able to band together and push one another, and I think we’re on the right track with the type of guys that we brought in that are willing to push that mission. So it is tough, because everybody wants the ball, but you got to bring in the right amount of guys that are just willing to sacrifice for the team and build a genuine bond with those guys that they see the big picture and they want to see each other succeed, and they want to see each other win, and at the end of the day, they want to put the team first.”

Q: I know you brought in seven new guys, but I think what people forget, maybe a little bit about last year is that Chauncey Magwood was out, De’Nylon Morrissette was out, Jalil Hall was out, and they probably all would have contributed. How did this room get better without, those aren’t additions, they’re just guys you had on the roster who were not healthy enough to play last season?

“Yeah, absolutely, even as a staff, we talked about it, those are the three ‘X factors’, and we’re excited that all three of those guys are back. How I look at it, it’s just supplementation, that you have those guys are able to return, that they’re healthy, and they got to stay healthy, which is key. You just added more depth. I think we’re going to be a deeper room this year because of that. And we won’t skip a beat if a guy goes down we’ll be able to replenish that. So I think that is critical, that we were number one, able to keep those guys on this roster.”

Q: You still have Cornell on staff, so you get promoted, but you don’t lose the guy who was coaching receivers last year. How can that benefit you, if you have a question about anybody or something?

Marshall: “Coach Ford, unbelievable human being, first of all, and just my interactions with him throughout this past year, it’s been fantastic. He’s been a guy even though I was in the background last year, I’ve always been able to ask him questions, just because he’s had so much experience through college football, just always asking his point of view on certain things, because he may have a certain belief in something that I didn’t think about. Now, as far as the receivers that were here in the past, I was very involved with those guys last year. So I have great relationships with them all. So in that realm, and I don’t think we really miss a beat there, but he is definitely a guy that I could constantly talk to and lean on him for certain advice for certain things.”

Q: You obviously know the personnel, the returning personnel. Just kind of talk about the portal guys.

Marshall: “I mean, what we did in the portal, we knew we wanted to get longer, right? We wanted to get guys that had more length. We didn’t have that last year. I think our tallest guy was 6-1 out there playing last year. When you look across the landscape of the Big Ten, I mean, every single unit we went up against probably had somebody in their starting mix that was over 6-2 or taller, it’s just a big league, right? There’s only so much you can do with guys that don’t have as much length. Now, is there a role for those guys? Yes, but we knew we had to get bigger.

“We went and got four guys in the portal, like you said. You talk about Bisi Owens, who’s big. I always kind of measure everything by hem standing next to me, and I’m 6-2 and three quarters according to pro day when I came out of college. But if I’m looking up at them, that’s always a good thing, you know. So, I mean, BC is gonna be 6-3, 220, he’s a big dude. Ricky Sampson is going to be coming here. He’s 6-3, 210 pounds, like, you got to see him with a shirt off. He looks like Hercules, like this is the way he’s supposed to look. Then you add in Jaylan Hornsby, and I recruited Jaylan Hornsby coming out of high school when I was the receivers coach at West Virginia. So we had a great relationship prior already, kind of told him, I said, ‘Hey, you said no to me once already, let’s not screw this up again,’ but he’s a longer, athletic guy. He was a big basketball player coming out of high school, and a lot of those basketball traits translate to playing receiver, and he has multiple years left, so he’s gonna be a fun project to develop. And then Xavier Townsend, if you turn on the tape, he’s just lightning in a bottle. Very excited about him. Very explosive cat, strong, sure handed. I mean, just probably one of the best ball skill guys I’ve been around just seeing him run around already. Very excited about him. So all four of those guys are going to be guys that we think have an opportunity to contribute based off of what they put on tape. But they’re good people too, and they’re what a Boilermaker should be. “They’re the embodiment of what this program needs to be is going to be, and it’s going to be fun. And, you know, we got a freshman out there that’s not here yet. And Joe, Joe Johnson, who was just as long, he’s about six to you know. So about three of our guys that are with the most length, they aren’t here yet, you know. So it’ll be, it’ll be fun.”

Q: You have a starting quarterback returning… How does that help you as you’re trying to bring this receiving group along, all these new guys along, as far as getting them integrated with the offense, learning the offense, but also maybe just streamlining some things and hopefully having just more consistent quarterback reps in practice?

Marshall: “I think it’s so critical, right? I think you always see in college football, you see the biggest jump from year one to year two in somebody’s career. And although Ryan was a sophomore last year, I mean, let’s call it a spade a spade, he really was a freshman. He didn’t play as much his freshman year, but you see the biggest jump, and not only just how they play on the field, but just how they have total command of everybody around them. And you see it right now, just how they’re operating on a day to day base, he’s growing as a leader, and it’s also it’s going to help the receivers, especially the guys coming in, because he will be talking about the offense from experience and he’ll tell those guys exactly what they have to do when I’m not around, when they’re out there just pitching and catching on Saturdays in the indoor. He’s going to know exactly how it should be taught without relying on the coaches being around and everything is not just coming out the time that the coaches are around. So even while we’re out on the road recruiting, those guys are going through pass plays and talking through it, in detail. So I think it’s very critical.”