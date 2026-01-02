QB Ryan Browne heads list of Purdue players set to return in 2026

Purdue’s QB1 is back.

Ryan Browne was one of 17 Boilermakers to announce on social media on Friday–the day the transfer portal opened–they will return for 2026. Players all used the hashtag: #OnAMission2026.

Browne is the clear leader in a quarterback room that also is set to include Bennett Meredith, Evans Chuba and Garyt Odom, in addition to incoming freshman Corin Berry. Malachi Singleton intends to enter the portal. It’s not known if Purdue will sign a portal quarterback this cycle.

Browne is coming off a season that saw him hit 58.9 percent of his passes for 2,153 yards with nine TDs and 10 interceptions. Browne also ran 66 times for 196 yards and four scores, starting all 12 games.

Browne was in his first season as Purdue’s No. 1 quarterback in 2025. The redshirt sophomore started the year strong, with a 311-yard showing, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score in the 31-0 win over Ball State. He followed with respectable showings against Southern Illinois, Notre Dame and Illinois.

At that point, Browne was averaging 267.6 passing yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 99 rushing yards and three scores on the ground through the first five games.

But Browne’s last seven starts would see him have just two touchdowns to five interceptions, while averaging 116.4 yards passing. Browne was injured against Northwestern (31 yards) and deferred to Singleton for much of the Washington game (17 yards).

Browne began his career in West Lafayette in 2023 and got his first two starts in 2024. He transferred to North Carolina for spring ball in 2025 before reversing course and returning to Purdue.

Others who have announced their intent to return: