Registration open for 2026 Tyler Trent Golf Outing benefiting Purdue Center for Cancer Research

The annual Tyler Trent Golf Outing is set to return Friday, Sept. 4, offering Boilermaker fans another opportunity to honor Tyler Trent’s legacy while helping raise money for the Purdue Center for Cancer Research.

Registration is now open for the 2026 event, which will be held at Coyote Crossing Golf Club in West Lafayette. Click here to sign up.

The outing will feature an 8 a.m. shotgun start, allowing participants to enjoy a full day on the course before heading to Ross-Ade Stadium for Purdue’s 7 p.m. football season opener against Indiana State.

The event has become an annual celebration of Tyler Trent’s enduring impact on the Purdue community. Diagnosed with osteosarcoma as a teenager, Trent inspired countless people through his courage, optimism and unwavering support of Purdue football before passing away in January 2019 at age 20.

Proceeds from the outing benefit the Purdue Center for Cancer Research, helping fund research aimed at advancing cancer treatment and finding cures.

The combination of golf, Purdue football and philanthropy has made the outing one of the signature fundraising events honoring Trent’s legacy.

Golfers interested in participating can now register for the event, with organizers encouraging participants to secure their spots early.

The schedule includes:

Friday, Sept. 4

Location: Coyote Crossing Golf Club

Coyote Crossing Golf Club Shotgun start: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Beneficiary: Purdue Center for Cancer Research

Purdue Center for Cancer Research Evening: Purdue football vs. Indiana State (7 p.m., Ross-Ade Stadium)

For Purdue fans, the outing provides an opportunity to celebrate Tyler Trent’s life while contributing to a cause that was deeply meaningful to him, all before capping the day by cheering on the Boilermakers in their home opener.