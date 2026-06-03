Purdue AD Bobinski to retire Dec. 31

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski will announce his plans to retire on or around Dec. 31, 2026 according to a report posted by Pete Thamel. Bobinski confirmed separately to GoldandBlack.com the accuracy of Thamel’s report.

“I intend to be as helpful as I can, until it is time to exit,” Bobinski said via text.

Bobinski took over for Morgan Burke in 2016 after stints at Georgia Tech, Xavier and Akron in the same capacity.

During his time in West Lafayette, Bobinski oversaw four Big Ten Championships for men’s basketball, four bowl game appearances and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game for football, as well as four NCAA Regional Semifinal berths for women’s volleyball. Purdue soccer and women’s basketball have postseason berths, while men’s golf and women’s golf have both made the NCAA Championships in back-to-back campaigns. In total, Bobinski has overseen three men’s basketball Big Ten regular seasons titles and a tournament championship, a Big Ten West football championship and a women’s outdoor track and field Big Ten Championship.

Men’s basketball has been the highlight of Bobinski’s tenure in terms of in-competition success, with the Boilermakers going 263-90 over the last 10 seasons, making the NCAA Tournament each year it has been held and finishing in the AP Top 25 Poll all but one (2020) in the same span.

The school also made significant upgrades to Ross-Ade Stadium, Mackey Arena and the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex under Bobinski’s watch.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunities Purdue has provided me these past 10 years,” Bobinski said in a statement. “I’m so thankful for the incredible staff, extraordinary and inspiring coaches, and outstanding student-athletes whom I’ve been fortunate to know and work alongside. Purdue is a special place that uniquely lives and remains true to its values, and it will continue to be that thanks to the supportive and principled leadership of our board and our presidents.”

Purdue now has two openings on the horizon with Mung Chiang, President of Purdue University, announcing that he would be leaving to take the same position at Northwestern. The university will now search for its fifth athletics director since 1942, following Red Mackey, George King, Morgan Burke, and Bobinski.

“Mike and I arrived at Purdue within six months of each other, and I have had the real honor to partner with Mike in many ways since. His relentless focus on integrity, character and excellence both on and off the courts, fields and courses has been the right match to Purdue University,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said. “I have said on many occasions that Purdue is so fortunate to have the nation’s best athletics director. Again, we thank the AD and the whole athletics staff for navigating each day the changing world of college athletics with core Boilermaker values.”