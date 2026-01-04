Report: Purdue football hires associate director of scouting

Barry Odom has added Xavier Goldsmith of Colorado State as associate director of scouting, according to a report by FootballScoop.com.

Goldsmith was director of scouting for the offense for Colorado State also has worked at Utah and Western Michigan.

Odom recently saw Nate Dennison (defense scouting) depart the personnel office to take a job at Louisville. And Tyler Miller (offense scouting), who worked alongside Dennison, also has left to be director of player personnel at Toledo.

Goldsmith is the second hire Odom has made to his personnel staff since the fall, when Butler Benton was hired from UCLA to be executive director of player personnel.

Goldsmith is a native of Detroit, like Benton. Goldsmith began his playing career at Colorado State before transferring to Idaho State.

More: Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel