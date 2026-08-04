Report: Purdue tabs Rice's Tommy McClelland to lead athletic department

Purdue has found its next leader for one of the most important positions on campus.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Purdue will hire Tommy McClelland as athletic director. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours with a press conference to follow later this week.

McClelland will become just the fifth person to hold the position full-time since 1942. He succeeds Mike Bobinski, who announced in June that he would retire at the end of 2026 after a decade leading Purdue athletics.

Bobinski will remain with the department through Dec. 31 to assist with the transition before officially stepping away.

McClelland arrives in West Lafayette with nearly two decades of athletic administration experience and a résumé built around fundraising, revenue generation and navigating the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics.

The 44-year-old married father of two teen-aged boys comes to Purdue from Rice, an elite private school of roughly 8,000 students in Houston where he has served as athletic director since July 2023.

His hiring comes at a pivotal time for Purdue athletics as the department continues adapting to revenue sharing, NIL, conference realignment and escalating financial demands throughout college sports.

McClelland’s recent work at Rice reflects many of the priorities Purdue identified during its search.

Among his signature initiatives was creating an associate athletic director for NIL and general manager position to oversee the Owls’ Name, Image and Likeness operations. He also launched the South Main Fund, providing donors with a direct avenue to support student-athlete NIL opportunities and other athletic initiatives.

Those efforts mirror many of the challenges Purdue’s next athletic director will face as schools continue searching for innovative ways to generate revenue and remain competitive in recruiting.

Before arriving at Rice, McClelland spent three years as deputy athletic director at Vanderbilt, a private SEC school with roughly 14,000 students in Nashville.

There, he oversaw the Commodores’ football program while directing marketing and promotions, ticket sales, fan engagement, broadcasting operations and the university’s Learfield partnership.

Perhaps most notably, he helped spearhead the Vandy United campaign, which raised more than $300 million for athletic facilities—the largest fundraising effort in Vanderbilt athletics history.

The 44-year old native of Basile, La., was a long-snapper and javelin thrower at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, La., before his career was launched.

McClelland first gained national attention in 2008 when he became the nation’s youngest athletic director at age 26 after taking over at McNeese State in Lake Charles, La.

His tenure there established his reputation as an energetic fundraiser and administrator capable of modernizing athletic departments.

McClelland later moved to Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La., in 2013, where he helped oversee the Bulldogs’ transition from the Western Athletic Conference to Conference USA while raising millions of dollars for football stadium improvements and other facility projects.

Those experiences managing change, building donor support and growing revenue streams made him an attractive candidate for Purdue as college athletics enters one of its most financially complex eras.

McClelland inherits one of the most stable athletic director positions in the country. Only four full-time athletic directors have led Purdue since 1942:

Red Mackey (1942-71)

George King (1971-92)

Morgan Burke (1993-2016)

Mike Bobinski (2016-26)

Now, McClelland becomes the fifth steward of a department that includes one of the nation’s premier men’s basketball programs under Matt Painter while working to elevate Barry Odom’s rebuilding football program.

McClelland assumes leadership during a transformative period for college athletics.

Among the biggest items on his agenda will be expanding Purdue’s revenue streams, strengthening NIL opportunities, maximizing the school’s revenue-sharing strategy, continuing facility improvements and positioning the Boilermakers to compete financially with the upper tier of the Big Ten.

He also inherits an athletic department with momentum in several areas, aided by Bobinski’s decade of leadership, while facing increasing pressure to adapt to an ever-changing college sports landscape.

For Purdue, the search is complete.

Now the work of shaping the Boilermakers’ future begins under McClelland.