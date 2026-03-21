Scouting Report Video: Purdue assistant coaches on Miami, familiar faces and more

ST. LOUIS — Coming off a comfortable first-round win over Queens, Purdue looks to earn another Sweet 16 bid Sunday when it faces Miami in the Round of 32.

Saturday at the Enterprise Center, GoldandBlack.com caught up with Purdue assistant coaches P.J. Thompson and Terry Johnson to discuss the Hurricanes and more.

See what they had to say in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

PURDUE ASSISTANT COACH PJ THOMPSON

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PURDUE ASSISTANT COACH TERRY JOHNSON

PURDUE’S PRESS CONFERENCE