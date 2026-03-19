Scouting Report Video: Purdue assistant coaches on Queens, defensive improvement and more

ST. LOUIS — Coming off a resurgent performance in winning the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, Purdue opens NCAA Tournament play this weekend in St. Louis against Queens.

Thursday at Enterprise Center, GoldandBlack.com caught up with Purdue assistant coaches P.J. Thompson and Paul Lusk to discuss the first-round opponent and more.

See what they had to say in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

PURDUE ASSISTANT COACH PJ THOMPSON

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PURDUE ASSISTANT COACH PAUL LUSK