Scouting Report Video: Purdue assistant coaches on the Sweet 16 matchup with Texas and more

SAN JOSE — Coming off a comfortable first-round win over Queens, Purdue looks to earn another Sweet 16 bid Sunday when it faces Miami in the Round of 32.

Saturday at the SAP Center, GoldandBlack.com caught up with Purdue assistant coaches P.J. Thompson and Paul Lusk to discuss the Longhorns and more.

See what they had to say in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

PURDUE ASSISTANT COACH PJ THOMPSON

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PURDUE ASSISTANT COACH PAUL LUSK

PURDUE’S PRESS CONFERENCE