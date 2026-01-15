Second-half defense carries No. 5 Purdue past Iowa

The electricity. The intensity.

And that was Purdue’s defense in the second half.

From there, the 100th straight sellout at Mackey Arena helped the fifth-ranked Boilermakers put Wednesday’s Big Ten game against Iowa in the win column.

The 79-72 victory wasn’t decided until the final moments, but Purdue ramped up the pressure, forcing turnovers and converting those mistakes into much-needed offense.

The defense was triggered by Gicarri Harris, Daniel Jacobsen, and Braden Smith.

What was billed as a matchup between two of the nation’s top point guards didn’t materialize in the first half, but Smith and Bennett Stirtz made sure it did after halftime.

Smith was in a takeover mode on both ends, being a pest defensively and delivering clutch baskets on offense. Meanwhile, Stirtz was saddled with two early fouls but put the Hawkeyes in position to spring the upset in the second half.

Smith scored all 16 of his points after halftime. Stirtz had 11 of his 19 in the second half.

The Boilermakers closed the game by hitting 9 of their last 10 shots.

Purdue wrestled control of the game away from Iowa following Gicarri Harris’ 3-pointer and Trey Kaufman-Renn’s layup with 6:04 to play. The Boilermakers extended the advantage to 69-64 with three minutes left. The Hawkeyes closed within 69-66, but C.J. Cox’s corner 3-pointer increased the margin with 2:04 to play.

Oscar Cluff and Kaufman-Renn combined for 22 points after both players battled through foul trouble.

The Boilermakers dug themselves into a nine-point hole during the first five minutes of the second half, committing four turnovers and watching the Hawkeyes sprint out to a 48-39 lead.