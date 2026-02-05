Senior Sam King has been too valuable for Purdue Basketball to allow to leave

Sam King‘s primary objective — his lone objective, he might say — is to push his teammates.

Teammates, that is, that in a literal sense might not even budge.

Purdue’s senior post player arrived in the program just in time to be a practice-floor sparring partner for Zach Edey, then Trey Kaufman-Renn, two of the most physical frontcourt players the Big Ten has seen the past several years. He’s caught more than his share of Mason Gillis and Oscar Cluff, too, for sure.

What would seem, though, like a particularly unpleasant job is instead one King has lived for during his Boilermaker career.

“Selfishly, I don’t know if I’d be able to do that, to show up in practice like he does every single day knowing I might not get in the game,” Kaufman-Renn said. “His unselfishness in just making us better is everything to us.”

Purdue’s practices are extremely physical, its rebounding drills essentially lawless and its rebounders generally extremely large and particularly vicious. Such is the arena King signed up for, his stated goal being solely to help his teammates perform in the games he himself won’t play in (at least not this season).

But with a business- and development-oriented mind that will serve him well in the long run, King sees a mutually beneficial arrangement, no matter how sore his end of said arrangement might leave him. He recites a bit of business wisdom he picked up: “If you don’t feel like you’re qualified for something, you should take it on anyway.”

“Whatever it is, you have to do the best you can and sometimes do things you might not be comfortable with,” King said. “What I’ve done in practice has been extremely uncomfortable, but has also allowed me to be extremely comfortable in anything I do, whether that’s talking to people, interviews for internships, or just being mature enough to look at life after basketball.”

That life after basketball was all teed up heading into this, the former walk-on’s senior season.

An outstanding student who’ll graduate in May from Purdue’s Daniels School of Business, King managed a 40-hour-a-week internship last summer with local corporation Wabash National. That internship, balanced alongside the summer responsibilities of a college basketball player, yielded a job offer in Wabash’s financial operations department. In a job market that’s not always immediately kind to college graduates as soon as they set out into the world, King already had his spot. All his planning, all his academic diligence, all the organizational ability he says he thrives from, it all paid off then and there.

Then, a week later, Matt Painter approached King during a preseason practice and changed his plans.

Painter asked him to redshirt this season, to postpone all he had planned so that he could return to the Boilermaker program next season. (As of now, he’d project as the team’s only senior.)

Paid quite a compliment by one of the most respected coaches in the sport, King jumped at the chance to stick around, but had to tie off a loose end: His post-graduation plans.

King intends to begin work on his MBA at Purdue either this summer or in the fall. This summer, he expects to intern again with Wabash, which can’t 100-percent guarantee at this point a post-graduation position, but that would be the hope, likely a realistic one.

Purdue senior forward Sam King (Chad Krockover)

But he’ll be back at Purdue next season, another change of plans to end a college career that began much the same way.

A late bloomer at Columbus North High School, King could have played at one of the D3 or NAIA schools interested in him, but instead decided his basketball-playing days were over. He applied to Indiana — he comes from a family full of IU alumni — and accepted its early-admission offer.

Shortly thereafter, though, a dialogue began with Purdue, initiated in part by Painter’s friend in Columbus, Kevin Johnson, a former Creighton and Indiana State player who knew King.

Purdue offered a PWO spot. King accepted immediately, unconcerned about the non-refundable $500 he had to pay IU when he accepted its early-admission slot.

Months later, he joined the Purdue program in the same class as his fellow seniors Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer and immediately learned in no uncertain way how important the weight room would be for him, not as much to pave a path to minutes but more so to better contribute in practice.

“He could barely get up and smack the backboard when he got to Purdue,” joked assistant coach Terry Johnson, who’s worked with King on Purdue’s scout team and as his academic overseer. “Now he’s up there hanging on the rim.”

The 6-foot-9, 230-pounder transformed his body from Year 1 to now. He didn’t have much choice given his scout-team matchups. But it wasn’t as much about him.

“I’ve just wanted to provide for other people in a way that brings a return for me, as well,” King said.

“I don’t really care about the whole walk-on thing, about not playing. I want to win. If we win, I don’t care that I didn’t play. I care that every day in practice, I tried to make everybody better, that I tried to play defense as hard as I could, that I hit people as hard as I could and maybe they got rebounds in games because of that. … I’m just glad when I can look back at whole practices, then whole years, and know that I did whatever I needed to do to help us win.”

That’s meant taking on a lot, but being organized and responsible enough to manage it all.

Along the way to his management degree, and a real estate finance minor, King’s kept his focus on his short-term basketball goals but also his long-term professional aspirations, perhaps in commercial real estate, preferably working for himself.

While balancing school and basketball, he’s “kept sane” by studying and participating in various markets. He knows real estate from his parents; his father, Matt, is a successful realtor in Indy. Cut from a very similar cloth as former teammate Mason Gillis, Sam King often discussed the stock market with his fellow high-achiever.

And King collects and sells Pokemon and sports trading cards, charting his gains as if it were a business. It kind of is. King has sold cards on the live-auction app Whatnot. For as serious as he’s taken his responsibilities at Purdue, he’s also been an invaluable levity guy, an outgoing personality type and embodiment of the program’s mantra of “make your hard work fun.”

King’s had a lot going on since he got to Purdue but has made the most of every opportunity, as he’ll continue to do in Year 5 next season. It’s not unreasonable to suggest that as Purdue’s frontcourt turns over, there could be game-day minutes to be earned.

Regardless, to this point, he’s contributed plenty, just wanting to “do his job.”

“His work ethic and attention to detail and all the other things he’s needed to be to help this team be successful, it’s just been out of this world since he’s been here,” Johnson said. “He loves his teammates and they love him. They all understand what he brings to the program, that his goal is to make them better. They respect that.”