Seniors ignite No. 7 Purdue's blowout victory over Indiana

This time, the Boilermakers made sure the initial wave of energy lasted longer than Tuesday night.

Another fast start was followed by another surge and ended with what would be the final nail before halftime in Friday night’s matchup against Indiana.

And it’s no surprise the group that carried No. 7 Purdue to the finish line.

Senior Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden Smith put their teammates on their backs and blasted the Hoosiers 93-64 before a sold-out crowd at Mackey Arena.

The win keeps the Boilermakers in the hunt for a top-four spot and a double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. It also erased part of the disappointment from the loss to top-ranked Michigan, which stole the early energy and cruised to victory.

But the three seniors kept the crowd engaged for the full 40 minutes and evened their career record against the Hoosiers at 4-4.

Purdue shot a blistering 64.7% for the game and didn’t miss consecutive field goals during the last 30 minutes. The Boilermakers made 28 of their last 39 shots.

Leaning on Kaufman-Renn, Loyer, and Smith, the Boilermakers slowly pulled away before delivering a knockout punch heading into halftime. Purdue closed the first half, hitting 10 of 12 field goals, and cruised into the locker room with a 46-29 advantage.

The trio combined for 37 points before halftime, making 12 of 17 shots and 10 of 12 from the line.

And the situation cratered for the Hoosiers to start the second half.

Loyer and Kaufman-Renn combined for the first 12 points as the margin ballooned to 58-35. The quick burst forced Indiana coach Darian DeVries to call two timeouts in the first four minutes as the Mackey Arena crowd roared with approval.

From there, the Boilermakers just had a good time pulverizing their rival with a series of highlight plays.

Kaufman-Renn has been a warrior the last two games, and Friday’s performance added to his legacy. He finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists, including a nifty pass to a cutting C.J. Cox for a layup.

Loyer hit four 3-pointers to finish with 18 points, and Smith contributed 15 points and eight assists. Omer Mayer joined the scoring party, totaling a season-best 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting and four 3-pointers.