Spring practice dates set: Purdue gears up for 2026 season

by: Tom Dienhart

Are you ready for some spring football?

Purdue has released its schedule for Barry Odom’s second iteration of spring ball. The Boilermakers will have 15 practices, kicking off on March 3 and ending on April 11 with a Spring Showcase slated for noon ET. The team will practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 am, and Saturdays at 10:15.

All practices, aside from the Spring Showcase, will be closed to the public.

Odom is coming off a 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten) debut in West Lafayette. He has re-made his roster with 29 portal additions, along with three JC transfers.

Key position battles? There will be many, with myriad positions up for grabs. But one spot looks set: QB, with Ryan Browne the starter.

2026 spring schedule

DateDay
March 3Tuesday
March 5Thursday
March 7Saturday
March 10Tuesday
March 12Thursday
March 24Tuesday
March 26Thursday
March 28Saturday
March 31Tuesday
April 2Thursday
April 4Saturday
April 7Tuesday
April 9Thursday
April 10Friday
April 11Saturday: Spring Showcase

