Spring practice dates set: Purdue gears up for 2026 season

Are you ready for some spring football?

Purdue has released its schedule for Barry Odom’s second iteration of spring ball. The Boilermakers will have 15 practices, kicking off on March 3 and ending on April 11 with a Spring Showcase slated for noon ET. The team will practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 am, and Saturdays at 10:15.

All practices, aside from the Spring Showcase, will be closed to the public.

Odom is coming off a 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten) debut in West Lafayette. He has re-made his roster with 29 portal additions, along with three JC transfers.

Key position battles? There will be many, with myriad positions up for grabs. But one spot looks set: QB, with Ryan Browne the starter.

2026 spring schedule

Date Day March 3 Tuesday March 5 Thursday March 7 Saturday March 10 Tuesday March 12 Thursday March 24 Tuesday March 26 Thursday March 28 Saturday March 31 Tuesday April 2 Thursday April 4 Saturday April 7 Tuesday April 9 Thursday April 10 Friday April 11 Saturday: Spring Showcase