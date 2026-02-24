Spring practice dates set: Purdue gears up for 2026 season
Are you ready for some spring football?
Purdue has released its schedule for Barry Odom’s second iteration of spring ball. The Boilermakers will have 15 practices, kicking off on March 3 and ending on April 11 with a Spring Showcase slated for noon ET. The team will practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 am, and Saturdays at 10:15.
All practices, aside from the Spring Showcase, will be closed to the public.
Odom is coming off a 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten) debut in West Lafayette. He has re-made his roster with 29 portal additions, along with three JC transfers.
Key position battles? There will be many, with myriad positions up for grabs. But one spot looks set: QB, with Ryan Browne the starter.
2026 spring schedule
|Date
|Day
|March 3
|Tuesday
|March 5
|Thursday
|March 7
|Saturday
|March 10
|Tuesday
|March 12
|Thursday
|March 24
|Tuesday
|March 26
|Thursday
|March 28
|Saturday
|March 31
|Tuesday
|April 2
|Thursday
|April 4
|Saturday
|April 7
|Tuesday
|April 9
|Thursday
|April 10
|Friday
|April 11
|Saturday: Spring Showcase