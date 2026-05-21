Super Bowl champ George Karlaftis headlines 2026 Joe Tiller NFF Honors Brunch

George Karlaftis is coming home.

The two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs headlines a star-studded Joe Tiller chapter of the National Football Foundation Honors Brunch at noon ET on June 14 at the Purdue Memorial Union Ballrooms.

Karlaftis–a Purdue All-American and state champ at West Lafayette High–will be feted along with Purdue greats Robbie Hummel, Brock Spack and Rapheal Davis. The event also will commemorate the induction of two area players into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame: Jason Horn (McCutcheon/Michigan) and Eric Watt (South Newton High/Trine).

Others slated to receive awards at the 22nd annual NFF event: Seth Morales, who caught Drew Brees‘ game-winning TD pass vs. Ohio State in 2000, and Scott Campbell, a member of the “Cradle of Quarterbacks” who played at Purdue from 1980-83.

Also on hand: Purdue head coach Barry Odom, who will be interviewed at the event.

Click here to order tickets to the 2026 NFF Honors Brunch.

A highlight of the Honors Brunch is the recognition of myriad high school athletes from northern Indiana and the Lafayette area.

In addition to the Honors Brunch, the Tiller NFF chapter also hosts a NFF Honors Reception on Sept. 4 at Coyote Crossing Golf Club near West Lafayette that raises funds for scholarships. That same day, there is the Tyler Trent Golf Outing at Coyote Crossing Golf Club, which raises funds for the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research. Other events are being considered.

The primary goal of these functions is to provide recognition for scholar-athletes and community members who support them and to raise funds for charities. And, fund-raising is an ongoing project.

For more information, contact Tiller chapter NFF executive director Travis Baugh by email ([email protected]) or phone (765-404-9257).