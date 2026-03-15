Surging Purdue upends mighty Michigan to win Big Ten Tournament`

CHICAGO — Purdue has a Big Ten title to celebrate after all.

Behind its seniors, the Boilermakers won the Big Ten Tournament Sunday with an impressive 80-72 win over top-seeded Michigan.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 20, Oscar Cluff 21 and Fletcher Loyer 14, while Braden Smith handed out 11 assists, leaving him one shy of the NCAA career record. Jack Benter made four clutch free throws in the final 1:33 to help withstand Michigan’s final gasps.



Despite battling frontcourt foul trouble throughout the half, Purdue managed to go into the locker room tied at 38, thanks in large part to 28 points off turnovers and a pivotal stretch from Fletcher Loyer and a late 9-0 run driven by Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith.