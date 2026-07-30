Takeaways: Budding standouts, style shifts and more from Purdue's four exhibition games in Canada

SWEEPING STYLE SHIFT

Purdue made its anticipated style of play clear: It is going to be a higher-pressure defense than it has played in a decade and a half, and it is going to try to play really fast offensively.

The heavy-pressure part of it is made possible by Purdue’s depth and athleticism in the backcourt, with an exponentially more defensive-minded roster now than Purdue has had in quite some time, particularly on the perimeter.

Can Purdue do it well enough in the Big Ten to win at a really high level? That’s what remains to be seen, but Purdue has the makings now of a team that is going to be much more difficult to play against offensively than it has been in some time.

This does amount to a 180-degree shift because when Purdue has played with ultimate size, it has focused on containment and help and been more of a reactive defense versus a proactive defense.

Now, the risk/reward is twofold: You’re going to give up easy baskets at times, and you’re going to foul. But if Purdue can generate enough turnovers and mistakes, which amount to the same thing, that trade-off will be worth it.

WEST WENT WEST

The thousand or so steals Purdue generated in Canada are a warped reality. It’s not going to be that way when the real games start, but if it’s anything in the same universe, then that’s going to be a really big deal for Purdue.

It started with Antione West Jr., who is really the face of Purdue now being in a situation where its best offensive players might also be very good defensive players. That’s the big-picture mission statement here: to go from one-end-of-the-floor players from last year’s team and years before that to having legitimate two-way guys on the floor now.

West clearly has real star potential at Purdue, and that might actualize now as opposed to later. He is a really gifted, really creative, multilevel scorer with the ability to create shots for himself, but also set the standard defensively.

REBOUNDING IS A HUGE CONCERN

Whether or not Enzo Sharvin changes things dramatically once eligible remains to be seen, but as it is right now, Purdue is not going to overwhelm anyone in the frontcourt aside from Daniel Jacobsen’s height and length, and the rebounding strength that Purdue has been able to rely upon for years now just might not be present with this particular group.

It doesn’t mean Purdue can’t overachieve a little bit as a rebounding team, and it doesn’t mean Purdue can’t scrap for offensive rebounds, as you saw Pierce and Jack Benter do quite a bit in Canada, but it is just going to have to be one of those things where Purdue overcomes its deficiencies all year long.

OFFENSIVE APPROACH

This might not be as thick an offensive playbook for Purdue this season. Its personnel might be better suited to just run an organic, free-flowing, motion-type offense to best utilize its offensive weapons. It has a number of guys who are really well suited to turn corners and get downhill, and the angle-generation part of motion is something a few of these players can really benefit from.

And as fast as Purdue played in Canada — maybe distorted reality considering the bulk turnovers that probably won’t occur at scale come November — this might be more about just going out and playing. Halfcourt execution from a robust playbook has been the Boilermakers’ M.O. but this is going to be a new group in myriad ways.

Ultimately, Purdue is probably going to have to incorporate more high ball screens to get Omer Mayer to his jumper and to utilize the lob threat that Daniel Jacobsen can present. But otherwise, this might just be a very generic type of offensive scheme this year for Purdue.

Keep in mind, in Canada these weren’t all that different from highly structured pick-up games. There was no opponent-specific preparation on either side.

ON GICARRI HARRIS

Gicarri Harris is ready for not just a bigger role, but a leading role. He was last year too, but a lot went into CJ Cox keeping him out of the starting five, i.e. a 20-plus-minute-per-game sort of situation with significant usage. Harris has done a nice job through his career as a complementary guy off the bench, but now it looks like his time to be more than just a complementary guy. He looks extremely aggressive offensively, has shot the ball great all summer again, and is pivotal to this high-pressure defensive strategy Purdue seems to be implementing. He has significant potential as a leader as well. It just looks like this is his time.

Canada was maybe the first time in Harris’s Purdue career that you saw him with the ball in his hands and empowered to make plays. He is clearly better suited to that than playing off the ball and off other people, at least in terms of productivity.

But in Vancouver, you saw him coming off screens, looking to get downhill off the dribble or shoot pull-up threes, on which he was pretty efficient.

Last year, CJ Cox’s experience with Purdue’s stars really kept Matt Painter committed to him being on the floor with those guys as much as possible. But now, with this team totally reset, it’s possible this is an opportunity for Harris to jump to the front of the line in terms of importance.

Empowerment is a key piece of players ascending through the ranks over time. Harris looks empowered.

THREE-PONT DEPENDENCY WILL CONTINUE

Purdue is going to shoot a ton of threes. They might come differently because Purdue isn’t going to be playing out of the post as much, most likely, but Purdue is going to push the ball up the floor, try to get transition threes, and run a lot of actions to get some of its shooting assets good looks from three.

Purdue also has more guys who can shoot off the dribble than past teams have, and what you saw in Canada from Antione West, Gicarri Harris, and Luke Ertel in particular speaks to guys who can create shots for themselves too when necessary.

Purdue is still going to be a ball-movement team, but I think they do have more ability to create threes than they did in the past. Perhaps that affords it a little bit more of an opportunity to hunt matchups one-on-one.

CADEN PIERCE IS JUST WHAT PURDUE NEEDS

Caden Pierce is exactly what Purdue needs. He’s a big, physical, older guy who is already Purdue’s best rebounder. The energy he plays with, coupled with his athleticism, is going to be a real asset for Purdue, and his defensive versatility is central to this new-look defensive arrangement Purdue is trying to pull off.

Not sure he’s going to be a high-volume three-point shooter from a floor-spacing perspective, but he did make a couple in Canada, and his ability to get downhill off angles, use his big body, and get to the basket, while also being able to get out in transition, all lend themselves nicely to the potential for some offensive productivity without coaches having to necessarily run anything for him.

Pierce can be very effective slipping screens because he moves so effectively, and he can finish with such authority.

LUKE ERTEL IS READY NOW

The freshman guard was one of Purdue’s best players in Vancouver, productive all across the board, seemingly with minimal freshman mistakes.

He might be a star one day, but that day might not be too distant, as the rookie looks like a promsing composite of the offensive skill Purdue covets but also the competitive edge and toughness that Painter has long expected of his team’s.

Certain players, you just know they’re going to work at Purdue, likely better than they would other places. Ertel will be the latest example.

Purdue has experienced guards, but if it had none of them, no one would be batting an eye over an Ertel-West backcourt.

LET WEBBER COOK

Jacob Webber might not have a huge role this season, but the freshman could have chances to really make his presence felt.

He’s the sort of eruptive shooter you can put in a game, let him shoot five threes in as many minutes, and see what happens. If he makes ’em, he just changed a game. If he doesn’t, you just take him out.

Painter often mentions the challenges of shooters establishing rhythm in inconsistent minutes.

Webber might be immune to conventional thinking. He’s a singularly focused Pop-A-Shot for whom there aren’t many types of “bad” shot.