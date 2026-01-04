Texas running back transfer Jerrick Gibson commits to Purdue

Purdue landed its second transfer portal commitment of the cycle, as Texas transfer running back Jerrick Gibson pledged to the Boilermakers on the heels of an official visit to campus.

Gibson was among the first wave of transfer portal visitors for coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers on Saturday, and now he’s locked in as Purdue’s second portal commit, joining NC Central defensive lineman Wisdom Simms.

The former four-star recruit in the 2024 class and IMG Academy (Fla.) product was highly-touted coming out of high school, where he chose the Longhorns over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and others.

Gibson emerged as a contributor for Steve Sarkisian as a true freshman in 2024, tallying 78 carries for 377 yards and four touchdowns. He looked poised for more of a workload in 2025, but played in four games before taking a redshirt. Gibson would finish his Texas career with 529 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 115 carries in 19 games.

Going back to his true freshman season, the 5 feet, 10 inch, tailback tallied 14 missed tackles forced on 78 carries, with 2.97 yards after contact per attempt. Only Devin Mockobee surpassed that mark for the Boilermakers this fall, amongst players in the steady rotation at running back.

Gibson now joins a Purdue backfield, where he could take the reigns. The Boilermakers saw Devin Mockobee leave after five seasons in West Lafayette, while complimentary and depth pieces Malachi Thomas, Jaheim Merriweather and Jaron Thomas are also no longer with the program. The backfield moving forward now consists of returning sophomore Antonio Harris, who had 305 yards and two scores in 2025, and incoming freshman Izaiah Wright.

