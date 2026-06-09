Three-star offensive lineman Patrick O'Brien commits to Purdue

One of Purdue’s top offensive targets in the 2027 class has announced his pledge to the Boilermakers, as Cincinnati (Oh.) Archbishop Moeller offensive lineman Patrick O’Brien has committed to Barry Odom and company.

The three-star tackle was on campus over the weekend for an official visit with the Boilermakers.

“I chose Purdue because it always felt like home and I believe Coach Odom is building something special and they’re going to be big contenders in the Big Ten,” O’Brien said of his commitment.

O’Brien was one of the top offensive line targets for Zach Crabtree this cycle, being a key priority for months. The Boilermakers won out for the Cincinnati native over North Carolina, UCLA, Northwestern, and Duke, in particular. O’Brien also held offers from Virginia Tech, Kentucky, West Virginia, Michigan State, Boston College, Minnesota, Stanford, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, and others.

Purdue now has 11 commitments in the 2027 class, with O’Brien joining Lakota West (Oh.) cornerback Roman Combs, Duncanville (Tx.) wide receiver Trenton Yancey, Lawrence North (Ind.) running back Izayveon Moore, New Trier (Ill.) quarterback Jackie Ryder, Andrean (Ind.) linebacker Ethan Reyna, and Thompson (Ala.) defensive lineman Wesley Gover, and Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) running back Amos Bradford.

The Boilermakers are on an extended run of 2027 recruiting success, with O’Brien’s commitment marking the sixth since Saturday. That group of recent pledges includes Trenton Yancey, Roman Combs, Wesley Gover, Izayveon Moore, and Eron Mallard.

O’Brien’s pledge marks the first at the offensive line spot for Purdue, who still has Kalamazoo Central (Mich.) four-star Dewey Young, Westfield (Ind.) three-star Nicholas Schurman, West (Ut.) lineman Titus Lopati, and Collins Hill (Ga.) three-star as potential options as well.