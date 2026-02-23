Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Big Ten race dynamics, Purdue and Trey Kaufman-Renn and Rondale Moore

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Big Ten race dynamics, Purdue and Trey Kaufman-Renn and Rondale Mooreby: Brian Neubert53 minutes agobrianneubertRead In AppJan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn ImagesIn this week's Three Thoughts from the Weekend, Purdue basketball, Rondale Moore and more.