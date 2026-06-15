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Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Lessons from the Knicks' title run, Texas Tech and Purdue basketball recruiting

On3 imageby: Brian Neubert25 minutes agobrianneubert
NBA: Finals-New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with his teammates after the Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In this week's Three Thoughts from the Weekend, the Knicks' championship run, Purdue basketball recruiting run.

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