Three Thoughts on Purdue landing UCF transfer DT Rodney Lora

The interior defensive line was a priority early in the portal window, with Purdue landing three new defensive tackles to bolster the unit. One such addition was UCF transfer Rodney Lora. GoldandBlack.com breaks down Lora’s commitment to Purdue, what it means and more.

A rising talent:

Lora began his career at North Carolina, where he was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, choosing the Tar Heels over Wisconsin, Michigan, Rutgers, Duke, Virginia, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and others.

Spending two years in Chapel Hill, Lora struggled to crack the rotation in the ACC. He played in six games, including one in a redshirt year as a freshman. Then, Lora transferred to UCF for a fresh start and showed his talent.

Lora had 22 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack, as well as a fumble return for a touchdown.

Purdue needed experienced defensive linemen to bolster the interior of the trenches for Kelvin Green, and got a player on the rise in Lora, who is now looking to showcase his skill set at the Big Ten level.

What does Lora bring to the table?

Lora adds more size and talent to Kelvin Green’s unit in West Lafayette, at 6-3, 300-pounds, which was needed for the Boilermakers.

The redshirt junior is a better fit at defensive tackle, rather than nose tackle, where he will provide significant support in the run game. Lora held a 76.1 Pro Football Focus run defense grade in 2025. Pass rush has not been a strong suit for Lora, who had only five pressures in 148 opportunities last season.

While he was a key contributor and flashed potential, the bulk of Lora’s production did come early in the season, against Jacksonville State and North Carolina A&T. That is where his 3.5 tackles for loss and sack totals came from all of last season.

He was a rotational lineman for the Knights a year ago, and that could be the case once again with the Boilermakers.

How will interior defensive line be configured?

That gets us to our next point. How will Purdue’s defensive line be configured in 2026? There are some uncertainties, with defensive coordinator Kevin Kane entering the fray to call the defense.

Assuming Purdue uses two defensive tackles, which is what Kane did at Northern Illinois and SMU, perhaps the top two candidates to start could be holdovers TJ Lindsey and Ian Jeffries. Lindsey and Jeffries both served as defensive tackles for the Boilermakers last year, with the now departed Jamarrion Harkless holding down the nose tackle spot.

Illinois transfer Curt Neal spent the bulk of his snaps at nose tackle at Illinois this year, but has experience at both slots dating back to his time at Wisconsin. While Wisdom Simms played defensive tackle at North Carolina Central.

Much will be learned when we speak to Kevin Kane for the first time, and then see the Boilermakers in action during the spring, but some mixing and matching could be in order for Purdue along the interior defensive front.

