From rehab to ready: TJ Lindsey back in action for Purdue

TJ Lindsey’s 2025 season stopped before it had hardly started.

“It was definitely tough, especially at first,” said Lindsey. “I felt like we were about to get on a roll and I was going to play a lot. But once it happened, all I could do was attack rehab and support the team.”

The barrel-chested 3 technique defensive tackle suffered a torn ACL in his right leg against USC in the third game of the year. He subsequently underwent surgery and missed the final nine games.

That injury came on the heels of a redshirt freshman season at Auburn in 2024 that saw the 6-3, 310-pound Lindsey play only one game.

Add it all up: Lindsey has played just four games in three seasons of college ball.

Now, he hopes his time has come.

Lindsey has been easing into spring ball as Purdue comes off spring break to start it second week of action. Staffers don’t want to take any chance of Lindsey aggravating his repaired knee, so he has been withheld from 11 on 11 work thus far.

“He’s a strong-willed, strong-minded guy,” said d-line coach Kelvin Green. “From the moment he got hurt—he popped back up, tried to go again—that tells you who he is. From surgery through rehab, he’s attacked everything. He’s a joy to be around, and it’s been great seeing how he works every day.”

When Lindsey is cleared for full-go, he’ll team in the interior with Ian Jeffries to give Purdue a 1-2 punch with, well, some punch. The d-line will need it with Chops Harkless (Kentucky) and Demeco Kennedy (Louisville) having bolted.

In fact, it was Lindsey’s injury last year that created opportunity for Jeffries to develop in real time after transferring from Arkansas State.

“I think me and Ian can be the best d-tackles in the country,” said Lindsey. “We’re similar but different. We both think we’re more athletic than the other—I say it’s me. But he’s strong, fast, smart. We both understand the game and communicate without even talking sometimes.”

Added Green: “It was really good for Ian. He got here and missed spring, but went through summer, got some fall camp, and then played. We haven’t even seen how good he can be yet. This spring will be big for him. His leadership, his hunger, his intensity—you’re seeing all of that now. Those reps helped a lot.”

When you watch Lindsey, you’ll notice he’s sporting a new number.

“I switched from 13 to 9,” said Lindsey. “Nine is a family number—everyone in my family wore it, and I wore it in high school. I wanted it before, but you’ve got to earn it.”

Lindsey has apparently done that. But, for now, he works … and waits.

“I should be 100 percent by the first game, hopefully even before that,” said Lindsey.