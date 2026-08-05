Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 1 George Burhenn

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

George Burhenn doesn’t have to convince anyone inside Purdue’s football facility that he has the talent to become one of the Big Ten’s better tight ends. He just has to convince fate.

After two seasons interrupted by significant injuries, Burhenn enters 2026 with perhaps as much potential as any player on Purdue’s roster. The Boilermakers believe the 6-5 playmaker has all the tools to become quarterback Ryan Browne’s favorite target—if he can finally stay on the field.

“He’s got a chance of having a monster year for us,” coach Barry Odom said.

That’s lofty praise for a player whose career stat line includes just 15 receptions in 19 games. But statistics don’t tell Burhenn’s story. Bad luck has followed Burhenn almost every step of the way.

His most significant setback came during spring practice in March 2025, when he suffered a gruesome ankle injury that required surgery. The rehabilitation process was long and difficult, but Burhenn fought his way back in time for the regular season.

Just as it appeared he was ready to become a featured piece of Purdue’s offense, disaster struck again. Burhenn broke his wrist against Notre Dame on Sept. 20, ending his season after only four games and forcing him to miss the final eight contests.

It was another frustrating chapter for a player who has spent as much time in the training room as he has on the field.

Now, Purdue hopes those setbacks are finally in the past.

When healthy, Burhenn offers versatility that few players on Purdue’s roster can match. He isn’t simply a traditional tight end. Odom envisions moving Burhenn all over the formation, creating mismatches against linebackers, safeties and nickel defenders.

“He can play every spot on the field from a skill set,” Odom said. “Any wide receiver position, he can be in-line, tight end, off the ball, all the different things that we would like for him to do, and he can create matchups that are in our favor.”

That flexibility becomes even more valuable as Purdue incorporates several new receivers and a rebuilt offensive line around Browne.

Burhenn has the size to block, the athleticism to stretch defenses vertically and the hands to become a reliable safety valve in critical situations. In many ways, he’s exactly what modern offenses covet.

MORE: Through ALS, Brian Burhenn keeps showing up at Purdue games for son George

The conversation inevitably circles back to the same topic: Can Burhenn stay healthy? Even Odom admitted everyone is tired of discussing injuries.

“He’s tired of hearing it,” Odom said. “I’m tired of saying it and hearing it and thinking about it.”

Still, the coach believes Burhenn has earned an opportunity to finally catch a break after persevering through repeated setbacks.

“But, man, if we can stay healthy at that spot and the things he’s been through,” Odom said. “And the resolve that he has shown, you would think the football world will allow that to happen.”

Purdue enters 2026 looking for dependable playmakers. The Boilermakers added receivers through the transfer portal, feature intriguing running back talent and hope Browne takes a significant step forward in his second season directing the offense.

Yet, Burhenn may possess the highest ceiling of anyone in the passing game. He has already earned the confidence of his coaching staff despite limited production because they’ve seen what he can do in practice when healthy.

Now comes the challenge of turning potential into production. If Burhenn finally enjoys the healthy season that has eluded him, Purdue won’t just have a productive tight end. It may have one of the offense’s most dangerous and indispensable weapons.

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TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS