Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 10 DB Hudauri Hines

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

Purdue hit the portal hard when it came to importing defensive backs, signing six in addition to two JC safeties. But there is some stability with the return of Hudauri Hines.

The future is bright for the product of Franklin Central High in Indianapolis. He got his feet wet as a true freshman in 2024, when he played in eight games and made five spots. Hines took a big step in his development last season, making 11 starts and playing in all 12 games. He notched 33 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, a team-high nine passes defended and an interception.

Look for the 6-1, 200-pound Hines to anchor on cornerback spot this fall.

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TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS