Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 11 WR Bisi Owens

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

Overhauled. That’s a good way to label Purdue’s receiving unit. And one of the key offseason additions: Bisi Owens.

He spent four seasons at Penn, signing with it out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Owens racked up 138 catches for 1,664 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time in the Ivy League.

The 6-4 pass-catcher had career-high 66 catches, 696 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 to earn first-team All-Ivy honors as a senior.

Owens, who was not on campus for spring ball, provides Ryan Browne with a big body receiver on the outside.

Owens is one of four portal wideouts the Boilers added, joining Asaad Wassem (FAU), Jaylan Hornsby (Syracuse) and Xavier Townsend (Iowa State) in West Lafayette. Purdue also netted a commitment from JC target Ricky Sampson, too.

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TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS